Arsenal vs Leicester City preview: Foxes aim to cause in-form Gunners problems

Leicester City travel to the Emirates Stadium to entertain an in-form Arsenal side on Monday evening.

The Foxes make the trip to London in a bid to better their last result which saw them lose to Everton at home 2-1, whilst the home side will be looking to add to their good form following a 5-1 thumping of Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The points available in this game could be significant for both clubs season ambitions as Leicester will look to move back into the top half of the table as results over the weekend have seen them drop to 11th, two points off Manchester United in 10th and three points off Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton who find themselves in ninth and eighth respectfully.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be looking for all three points to draw level on points with ​Tottenham Hotspur in fourth as the Gunners push to join Europe's elite in the Champions League next season.

Expect goals

One thing that is almost guaranteed when these two teams face off against each other is goals. ​The sides have met in the Premier League on 16 occasions, with Arsenal victorious 11 times to Leicester's one, with four draws in between. However, the goals per game ratio between these two is just over three (at 3.31 to be exact) which means that fans of the clubs and neutral spectators alike should be in for an entertaining game of football to kick off their week.

What happened the last time these two sides met?

During the clash at the King Power Stadium in May during the tail-end of the 17/18 season, the Foxes ran out 3-1 winners. Goals from Kelechi Ihenacho, Riyad Mahrez and a penalty from Jamie Vardy saw Leicester come away with all three points after an early red card for Arsenal.

Team News

Captain Wes Morgan picked up a red card during the defeat to Everton last time out, with all signs pointing to Jonny Evans partnering Harry Maguire at the heart of the defence. Winger Demarai Gray has made good progress since picking up an ankle injury against Wolves but is still unavailable for selection while he recovers, whilst midfielder Matty James is also ruled out as he continues to recover from injury as well.

Arsenal will be without centre back Konstantinos Mavropanos and full back Carl Jenkinson through groin and ankle injuries respectfully. ​Mesut Ozil is in contention to feature as he missed the victory against Fulham with a back spasm, and Danny Welbeck has resumed full training after returning home early from England duty with a hamstring issue.

Predicted lineups:

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Monreal, Xhaka, Torreira, Ozil, Ramsey, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Mendy, Ndidi, Pereira, Iheanacho, Maddison, Vardy.

Managers pre-match thoughts

Unai Emery has called for consistency and improvement if his side are to compete with the elite of the Premier League. Talking in his press conference ahead of the game, he said: “Our target now is the same as in the first matches. The first two matches we lost, against Manchester City and Chelsea but after six matches winning in the Premier League, it hasn’t changed. We need to stay with the best teams in the Premier League. To stay with them, we need to do better and get better at different things.”

The Arsenal boss also highlighted the attacking threat of Jamie Vardy. He said: "He’s a very good player. He has talent, and has speed for the counter-press. On Monday we will not want to give him possibilities to continue scoring against us.”

​Claude Puel has hailed Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette as the "complete striker" during his press conference on Friday. The Frenchman also spoke about the time he and Lacazette spent together during his time with Lyon in Ligue 1. He said: "He is a complete player with good transition with the ball and without the ball. He is always available for the team. He works all the time and he has kept his clinical edge and I am not surprised about his quality and his good work with Arsenal."