The Warm Down: Shaqiri shines as Liverpool sink Mourinho's Reds

Xherdan Shaqiri came of the bench for Liverpool and immediately showed Manchester United the qualities they currently lack.

The creator proved that he is an accomplished finisher with his two quick-fire goals in the second half but beyond that, he demonstrated character, imagination and a carefree attitude that it is hard to envisage this United side ever deploying.

Apart from David De Gea – who was the visitors’ best player and still conceded three goals – the only other associates of United that turned up were the supporters. United’s fans are one of the best in the league but even they must be starting to feel embarrassed to be giving a team so much when in return they are getting so little.

Liverpool comfortable for the win

The three points send Jurgen Klopp’s team back to the top of the Premier League table following a dominant performance.

There were three goals, two from Shaqiri whilst the first came from Sadio Mane, and if it were not for a rare Alisson error United would not have got their solitary goal which came against the run of play.

But it was during the sustained Liverpool pressure midway through the second half when the difference between these two sides was apparent.

A series of corner kicks in front of the Kop should have brought about Liverpool’s second goal much sooner than it actually came. Amidst the wild weather came a Liverpool surge much like those seen last season.

United could not keep up with their hosts

Jose Mourinho was not the first former Champions League winning manager to say that their current side couldn’t match Liverpool’s 'intensity and pace' this week.

This was the first defeat that Mourinho had suffered at Anfield in seven visits, but it got to a stage in the second half where he was slumped in the dugout only peeping out to assess the damage before retreating again.

He could not complain about the result today as his team were completely outclassed on this occasion.

United were very much as they have been for so long under Mourinho; unwilling to take the necessary risk to trouble the opposition.

Although they even didn’t have the confidence to compete with their rival. It was quite strange to look on and see Paul Pogba, one of the most expensive footballers of his generation, sitting on the bench.

It was difficult for United to get any foothold in the match; from the offing, they were second best.

Leaden-footed and slow to every ball, at one stage as the ball passed by Nemanja Matic, he simply stood with one leg planted in the turf whilst the other clumsily swung around in an attempt to have some impact on the ball.

Three points take Liverpool back to the top

Liverpool are now 19 points ahead of United but the gap in terms of performances is even starker.

That is not just down to United’s regression but also Liverpool’s emergence as Manchester City’s sole title challenger.

Here Liverpool played at a different pace, they had nine efforts on goal in the opening 20 minutes alone and in truth, it felt like more. United registered one and even that was a surprise.

Liverpool were much more energetic, their midfield – new-look and creative – were the pacesetters. Fabinho especially seemed to relish dictating the terms; he was too quick for his United counterparts.

This victory and performance came amidst a period of Liverpool injuries. Nathaniel Clyne played his first game of the season at right-back given the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. His presence, opposite Andy Robertson on the left, stretched United and created gaps amongst their compact setup.

A setup that Mourinho abandoned at half-time, bringing on Marouane Fellaini for Diogo Dalot as he reverted from a back-three to a back-four. For Liverpool, though, whichever formation United deployed, they simply played around them. They had too much for their rivals racking up 36 shots, their most in any league fixture for two years.

United appear desperate and out of sorts

United, on the other hand, were dizzied and dazed, the imbalance of talent on the pitch was clear.

The desperation around United continues at pace:

“Liverpool one, United one, deflections two,” Mourinho quipped post-match.

But perhaps the most telling aspect of this afternoons encounter was that Liverpool can now forget about United for some time with them posing no threat at all at the top of the table.

That shows more than anything the different directions in which these clubs are heading.