Tranmere Rovers 0-7 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs put Rovers to the sword as they cruise into the fourth round

Tottenham Hotspur swept aside Tranmere Rovers in a seven-goal rout to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

A hat-trick from Fernando Llorente, a brace from Serge Aurier as well as goals from Harry Kane and Heung-min Son secured Spurs a convincing win.

The perfect performance from the Lilywhites who put a swift end to the League Two sides FA Cup dream in front of a sell-out crowd.

Story of the game

Tottenham began the game as they did against Cardiff City by dominating the possession and almost opened the scoring within the first 10 minutes.

Heung-min Son beared down on goal but was unable to get the better of the Tranmere goalkeeper Scott Davies.

Lucas Moura squandered another fantastic chance to put Spurs ahead with what proved a tame shot which Davies saved with ease.

Unlike at other FA Cup ties this weekend, Prenton Park did not have VAR at hand which came to Spurs' dismay when Fernando Llorente was pulled to the ground inside the penalty area and see his appeal waved away.

As the first half progressed, it was the home side which grew more into the game.

Rovers began to commit more players going forward on the attack but they were finding it difficult to get the better of a tight Spurs backline.

Manny Monthe came closest for the Merseysiders as he lost his marker on a corner but his header was unable to beat Paulo Gazzaniga in the Spurs goal.

However, five minutes before the break, Serge Aurier put Spurs ahead with a sensational strike.

The Ivorian struck from range and watched his shot curl away from a stranded Davies and into the top corner.

An unlikely goal source for Spurs but Mauricio Pochettino will certainly take it.

Embed from Getty Images

Llorente put the game to bed just two minutes into the second half after finishing off a superb run from Son.

The South Korean worked his way down the right side before cutting the ball back for Llorente who had an open goal to aim at and made no mistake with his finish.

Aurier put Spurs three ahead after another superb assist from Son, the Ivorian's shot from inside the box proved too powerful for Davies to deal with.

Game, set and match for Spurs but the north Londoners were not done there.

Heung-min Son got in on the act as he made it four, the South Korean exposed the Tranmere defence down the left side and worked his way into the box before striking low and hard past a helpless Scott Davies.

It became a rout as Llorente got his second and then a minute later his hat-trick.

The Spaniard poked home two neat finishes to see Spurs go six goals ahead.

It did not get any easier for Rovers as Spurs quickly brought Llorente off to allow Harry Kane to make an appearance.

Of course, Kane got in on the act to make it seven just after the 80-minute mark. A superb ball from Dele Alli picked out Kane who then dinked the ball over the Tranmere goalkeeper.

Takeaways from the game

Son will be a huge miss

Heung-min Son is set to leave Spurs on international duty after the game against Manchester United on January 13.

However, it has come at a time when Son has hit incredible form in front of goal. The South Korean has now scored eight times in his last 12 appearances for Spurs in all competitions.

Embed from Getty Images

Son once again proved his worth tonight as he lead the forward line to get himself one goal and two assists and send Spurs into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Spurs learned from past mistakes

Last year Spurs slipped up against both Newport County and Rochdale in the FA Cup - drawing away from home on both occasions.

Mauricio Pochettino's side did not make the same mistake this time around as they showed a ruthless streak in front of goal to put the game to bed in the early stages of the second half.

It proved a comfortable night for Spurs as they find themselves the first team to have progressed into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Llorente making an impression

Although it was against lower league opposition, Fernando Llorente did what his manager will have wanted him to go out and do.

The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs this transfer window but could this performance have saved his career at the north London club?

Probably not, however, the striker deserves credit for showing a professional mentality to put aside his off-field dramas to continue and provide Spurs a place in the next round.

Man of the Match - Fernando Llorente

The award was heading to Heung-min Son after yet another fantastic performance, however, Llorente secured the prize when he netted his third.

A professional showing from the 33-year-old who managed to put aside his personal situation and do the business for Spurs on the pitch - regardless of the standard of opposition.