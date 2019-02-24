Brendan Rodgers insists he's focused on Celtic despite Leicester City rumours

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has refused to dismiss the rumours linking him to the vacant Leicester City post following Claude Puel's dismissal.

Puel was relieved of his duties after Leicester's disappointing 4-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace which ended up being the straw that broke the camel's back. Goals from Michy Batshuayi, Luka Milivojevic and Wilfred Zaha saw Palace coast to an easy victory at the King Power Stadium.

Poor form

The Foxes currently sit in 12th spot in the Premier League table, eight points clear of the relegation zone, but recent performances have left a lot to be desired.

Leicester haven't won since New Year's day and they're winless in their last seven in all competitions. Three defeats on the bounce against Manchester United, Tottenham and Palace has left Leicester fans fearing for a capitulation.

Brendan Rodgers is thought to be the front-runner for the Foxes job and he added fuel to the fire by refusing to deny the rumours ahead of Celtic's game against Motherwell - where his Celtic side ran out 4-1 winners.

"My job is to concentrate on the football aspect, and that is with Celtic."

Rodgers also told BBC Scotland Sportsound: "I've been stood here for two and a half years and I've been asked similar questions, my message is always very, very clear, I'm very concentrated on the game.

"We're in really good form and my concentration is fully on getting the three points."

Rodgers' Celtic are eight points clear of rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and they look set to win their eighth league title in a row as their dominance in Scotland continues.

The 46-year-old has been at Celtic since 2016 and he could be eyeing up a return to England where he hasn't managed since 2015 when he was dismissed by Liverpool.