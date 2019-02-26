Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Both sides looking to make up for disappointing weekend results in London derby

Chelsea host their London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides had disappointing weekends with Spurs losing to Premier League strugglers Burnley and the Blues losing to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup Final.

However, both sides now have their sights firmly set on a top-four spot ahead of what has a history over being a fierce affair.

Fiesty past

Despite Spurs' local rivalry being with Arsenal, their most fierce encounters has often come against Chelsea.

In recent years, the two sides have shared some thrilling matches in which have proved to be Premier League classics.

Tottenham's last league visit to Stamford Bridge was one to remember as the Lilywhites secured their first victory in SW6 for 28 years.

A Christian Eriksen strike and a brace from Dele Alli cancelled out Alvaro Morata's first-half header to complete an Easter miracle.

However, in January Spurs suffered a penalty shootout defeat to the Blues in the Carabao Cup semi-final after drawing 2-2 on aggregate.

The cup game saw Spurs field a depleted side through injuries but this time around Mauricio Pochettino will have Harry Kane and Heung-min Son in his squad.

Team news

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri will have to decide whether or not to punish Kepa Arrizabalaga following his actions on Sunday at Wembley.

The Blues do not have any new injury woes ahead of the clash.

Harry Kane is available for selection after playing and scoring in Saturday's defeat to Burnley.

Dele Alli remains out through his hamstring injury and Eric Dier is out again through illness.

Sarri not sorry

Sarri was left frustrated on Sunday after his goalkeeper appeared to refuse to come off as Willy Caballero awaited in his replacement.

However, Sarri has admitted he is still not sure if Kepa will start against Spurs.

"I have to decide [if he will play], maybe yes, maybe not," Sarri said.

"He made a really big mistake. For me, it's finished."

The Spaniard conceded three times against Spurs in the league back in November.

"I spoke with Kepa. Then we spoke altogether because he said sorry to the technical staff, but it was not enough," Sarri added.

"Then he said sorry to his team-mates, to the club. I think he made a big mistake, but we need to be [bigger]. We don't want to kill him."