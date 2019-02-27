Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur: A gutless Spurs are left embarrassed against a Chelsea side in crisis

Chelsea prevailed in a 2-0 in what was a rather dull London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

An opening goal from Pedro was added to by an own goal from Kieran Trippier as Spurs leave The Bridge red-faced.

Story of the game

The Blues enjoyed the opening chances of the game with Gonzalo Higuain hitting the post after six minutes.

Despite having played 120 minutes on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final it was Chelsea which appeared the fresher of the two sides.

Tempers began to rise when David Luiz and Harry Kane exchanged words following a pass back to the Chelsea defender from a stop in play for Spurs.

After a night to forget at Wembley in November, perhaps David Luiz was playing with a point to prove as he saved Chelsea twice with superb tackles inside the box.

It was becoming a game in which neither side were able to really threaten on goal, there was an awful lot of effort but a severe lack of quality.

A lack of quality was almost answered by Harry Winks who saw his 25-yard strike cannon back off the crossbar just minutes before the break.

It was an almost identical start to the half from the hosts but this time Higuain found the back of the net but to his dismay the linesman had his flag lifted.

Just before the hour mark, Pedro fired the Blues into the lead after turning Toby Alderweireld inside out and then firing through the legs of Hugo Lloris.

Poor defending from the Belgian who was having an excellent night up until that point.

Spurs had struggled all night to break through on goal and that continued into the second half with the Chelsea backline holding tight.

Tottenham's night was summed up when Trippier passed the ball into his own net.

The England full-back failed to look up to see Lloris running out of his area to which his pass back missed the Spurs captain and rolled into the net.

Takeaways from the game

Spurs off the pace

For a side in which suffered a shock defeat to Burnley on the weekend, there was a severe lack on intent from Spurs.

It appeared at first they were allowing Chelsea to burn out following their cup final on Sunday but the Lilywhites were unable to respond at the other end.

There were a number of players who looked off the boil which will have displeased the Spurs faithful in a game of this magnitude.

Chelsea prevail following cup defeat

For those who did not know it would appear Spurs were the side who had played 120 minutes on Sunday.

By no means were Chelsea brilliant but they were able to prevail on an occasion which means so much to both sets of fans.

It was a huge three points for the Blues following a run of four league games without a win and keeps their aims for a top-four spot in good health with 10 games to go.

Tottenham in free fall?

Well, what an awful few days it has been for Spurs following their upset at Burnley.

It is Arsenal next for the Lilywhites and a defeat in that game would leave the Gunners just one point behind their north London rivals.

Spurs need to be careful, there are still away games against Liverpool and Manchester City to be played - a team which looked to have top-four wrapped up in February could quite easily find themselves in trouble.

Man of the match - Pedro

It was not a night littered with quality but the Spaniard provided the difference for the Blues with a well-taken goal after turning Alderweireld inside out.