Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Reds look to return to Premier League summit with victory over relegated Terriers

Premier League hunters Liverpool host Huddersfield Town on Friday evening at Anfield as the Reds look to continue on their title-chasing quest.

Manchester City returned to the top of the league table following their 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Wednesday and although a win over Jan Siewert and his relegated team would return Jurgen Klopp's side to the league summit it would leave City with a game in hand at Burnley on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield are playing for pride in Merseyside with the Terriers still rooted to the bottom of the league table and on the back of a humiliating seven-match losing streak.

Previous Meetings

Liverpool host Huddersfield with an impressive record against the West Yorkshire side with the Reds unbeaten in their previous 13 meetings since a 1-0 defeat 60 years ago (W10, D3).

The visitors have a miserable run of form when on Merseyside having gone eight games without scoring against Liverpool. Their most recent goal came in a 1-1 draw at Anfield in the Second Division over 67 years ago back in April 1962.

Team News

Liverpool's midfield duo Fabinho and Adam Lallana both await fitness tests ahead of the Friday night clash with Huddersfield.

Fabinho was only on the pitch a matter of minutes against Cardiff City before being withdrawn in Sunday's 2-0 win in South Wales. Meanwhile, Lallana has been absent from the first-team action for the previous five weeks with a muscle issue.

Dejan Lovren is set to return from illness.

Joe Gomez made a short cameo off the bench in that game having also appeared late on against Porto and will be hoping for a lengthier run out sooner rather than later.

Klopp may opt to rotate his squad with one eye perhaps on next week's visit to the Camp Nou where Barcelona await the German manager's side for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

For the visitors, Huddersfield's Adama Diakhaby is in contention after a hamstring injury but Aaron Mooy is a doubt whilst Laurent Depoitre remains out of contention.

Match Facts

Liverpool

Liverpool could win 10 consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since a run of 11 in a row under Rafael Benítez from March to May 2006.

from March to May 2006. The hosts go into Friday's contest at Anfield without a league defeat in their fortress home stadium for over two years - their last being a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on April 23.

on April 23. Their tally of 88 points is a Premier League club record. The most points earned by a team finishing as Premier League runners-up is 89 by Manchester United in 2011-12 - Liverpool could still go on to record 97 points and still fail to win the title.

The Reds have gone 38 Premier League fixtures without defeat at Anfield, the division's second-longest unbeaten home run behind Chelsea's 86-match streak.

86-match streak. Victory would give Liverpool 50 home points in a Premier League season for the first time in the club's illustrious history.

Liverpool's 13 goals from corners is also a league-high.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's assist against Cardiff was his 10th of the season, seven of which have come in the last 11 matches, whilst his fellow full-back Andy Robertson has 11 assists with the defensive duo contributing to 21 of the Reds goals in all competitions

Sadio Mane has scored nine goals in his past eight Premier League appearances at Anfield.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town have earned just four points from the past 22 league fixtures.

They could equal the club record of eight consecutive league defeats, set from December 2018 to January 2019.

The Terriers are also on the verge of losing seven successive top-flight away matches for the first time since a run of eight in a row from October to December 1955.

Huddersfield have only won three of their 35 matches all season - two of them were against Wolves.

Siewert's side have conceded 16 goals in their last five league matches, and have lost 11 of their 12 games under him.

Their overall tally of 27 defeats is only two shy of the Premier League record for most losses in a season - 29, held jointly by Ipswich , Sunderland and Derby .

, and . Huddersfield have lost all 10 Premier League fixtures against the established top six teams this season by an aggregate score of 30-3.

Juninho Bacuna has lost all 15 of the matches he has started for the Terriers this season.

Manager's thoughts

Despite Liverpool being hugely contested in arguably the Premier League's fiercest ever title race the Reds manager has already been drawn into a number of transfer rumours following his Thursday afternoon press conference.

Klopp insisted Liverpool will not sign Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne and has predicted the club will have a quiet summer transfer window.

A number of reports in the British media on Thursday morning claimed that Liverpool were leading the chase for Insigne, with the Serie A giants said to value the Italian forward at £60m.

However, Klopp immediately dismissed such an idea, saying: "We will not sign Lorenzo Insigne. He's a very good player, but I guess he has a long-term contract at Napoli and we will not even try."

Klopp then went on to expand on the club's plans for the summer, explaining: "It's always more difficult [to improve] the better the team gets, but it's a good sign.

"Transfers are not there to excite the people; actually the job is to improve the team. Training is the best way to do it, and if you have to sign somebody, you sign somebody.

"The team is pretty well balanced. Our plans are not for the public. Will it be the biggest transfer window of LFC? No, probably not, but I think you would have been surprised if I'd said yes.

"Our eyes are always open; we always look."