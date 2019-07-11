Jurgen Klopp admits it'll be a quiet summer for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp suggested that Liverpool will be in for a quiet summer for what remains of the transfer window, with few recruits expected to come to Anfield ahead of the new 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

Completing the first step of their pre-season on Thursday evening, Liverpool surged to a 6-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers, with Nathaniel Clyne proving to be an unlikely goalscorer before Rhian Brewster got a brace before half-time.

A flurry of second-half changes saw Curtis Jones, Divock Origi and Bobby Duncan all get off the mark for the new season, rounding off a comfortable win.

Jurgen Klopp suggests it could be a quiet window for Liverpool

Having secured their sixth European Cup in Madrid, fans were hoping to see their team kick on, investing heavily again in order to bridge the domestic gap with Manchester City and eye a league title.

However, the Liverpool manager has admitted that The Reds won't have the 'biggest transfer window of all time', pointing to returning players as key components of this year's new challenge.

Klopp has made one addition to the squad thus far, bringing in youngster Sepp Van den Berg, a highly sought after defender who had previously been linked with German giants, Bayern Munich.

While still a young age with developing to do, Van den Berg is expected to be in and around the first-team set up this season, learning first hand from the experienced heads of Joel Matip and Virgil Van Dijk with a view that he can step in when needed as the campaign wears on.

Elsewhere, links have continued to grow over a move for teenage sensation Harvey Elliot but there has been precious little else. Indeed, pointing to the return of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the emergence of Rhian Brewster, who has been tipped to make a breakthrough into the first-team this season, Klopp says that big name arrivals are unlikely to occur.

Klopp ready to turn to current assets ahead of new campaign

Last season following defeat in Kiev, Liverpool invested heavily in their squad, bringing in the likes of Naby Keita, Fabinho, Alisson and Xherdan Shaqiri to bolster the team and directly targeted the club's weakest areas.

Yet, having retained the core of the side that surged to Champions League glory, it would appear that Klopp has enough faith in his players to be able to mount a significant challenge to Manchester City's stronghold without another big summer spend.

"Rhian Brewster, Oxlade-Chamberlain didn't play last year, all the young boys didn't play for us last year," said Klopp. "The transfer market is open. We will see what we do, but I don't think it will be the biggest transfer window of all time."

Brewster scored two goals and secured one assist in forty-five minutes on Thursday night, making a strong start to a pre-season many believe to be a huge moment in his Liverpool career.

The No.24 is expected to have a crack at first-team duty, occupying a similar role to Divock Origi as understudy to Roberto Firmino now that Daniel Sturridge has departed.