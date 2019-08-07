Spurs agree deal with Real Betis to sign Giovani Lo Celso

According to Sky Sports News, Real Betis have agreed a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

The deal has been reported to be around 55 million euros plus add-ons.

Unless the add-ons add up to a hefty amount, Daniel Levy may have secured the signature of Mauricio Pochettino's summer target for around £15 million less than what Betis have been asking for.

After bringing in a replacement in Nabil Fakir, it seems as though Betis have been forced to sell before the Premier League deadline on Thursday, the player has reportedly wanted the move to work under Pochettino all summer.

Lo Celso is set to travel to London on deadline day to complete a last-minute move to Spurs.

What will Lo Celso add to the Spurs squad?

The 23-year-old began his career in Argentina at Rosario Central, the fierce rivals of Pochettino's former side Newell’s Old Boys, where he began to stand out and made a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

It didn't work out quite as planned in France, although it was his £30 million move to Spain where he really made a name for himself, hence the likely move to Spurs this summer.

It was only in April 2019 when Betis triggered the option to buy Lo Celso as part of his loan deal, he has gone on to make 32 appearances, scoring nine goals and creating five for his team-mates.

Even though he has been played out wide, his favoured role is a central one, he often finds space by dropping in between the midfield and defence of the opposition to create opportunities for his team-mates and is more than capable of scoring himself.

He will certainly add dynamism to Spurs' versatile midfield, with a great left-foot he will add to the creative options that Pochettino has.

Lo Celso completed 63 dribbles in La Liga throughout the 2018/19 season, more than any other Betis player.

He played attractive football under Betis too, with FC Barcelona the only team to have a higher average possession than them last season, whilst Lo Celso was an integral part of that as their main playmaker.

Embed from Getty Images

There is set to be more deals completed before the deadline for Pochettino's side

The Spurs manager has been targeting Fulham's wide-man Ryan Sessegnon for the last couple of years.

It is now likely that he will get his man, with talks going on between the two London clubs to complete the deal on deadline day.

It remains to be seen if Pochettino would prefer to play the 19-year-old as a winger or a full-back, with Danny Rose being allowed to leave the club, even though nothing has materialised at this point.

Another possible incoming for Spurs is Paulo Dybala, as Juventus have reportedly agreed a deal in the region of £64 million for the forward.

But, his wage demands are large and potentially out of reach for the North London club, adding to the idea that this deal may depend on the future of Christian Eriksen.

The Dane is open to leaving Spurs for a new challenge and is hopeful of a move to Real Madrid, who have until the start of September to bring in new players before the Spanish deadline.