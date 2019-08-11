VAVEL's EFL League Two Game Week Two Roundup

The past two times that the sides faced each other, Port Vale gained all three points. However, on this occasion, the match finished in a 1-1 stalemate. Both goals were scored within the first half of play, and both were headed in from a corner.

Port Vale opened the scoring 26 minutes into the match when David Worral's looping corner met the head of David Amoo inside the six-yard box. Goalkeeper Steve Arnold managed to get his fingertips onto the shot, but it was not enough to stop the ball from reaching the back of his net.

With four minutes of time added on in the first half, Northampton managed to get their response with two minutes remaining. When 30-year-old defender Joe Martin curled his corner into the Vale box, Ryan Watson managed to attack the ball from the back post and head it into the roof of the netting to draw the scores level.

Both sides had some efforts in the second half to try and find the win, but neither were able to get what they desired.

Both sides could only pick up a point in their opening fixture, and their form continued into the second of the season. The goalless stalemate did not happen due to a lack of effort, however, the teams having a combined 22 shots in the match, with six of them hitting the target.

Cambridge controlled the game on the ball and ended play with 59% of possession throughout the match, and a pass accuracy that was 6% higher than that of the Welsh side.

Going forward, Newport were much more accurate, with more of their shots hitting the goal, but no shot for either side troubled either goalkeeper enough to be able to alter the scoreline.

Robbie Willmott came the closest out of any player to managing a goal, his shot three minutes from the final whistle was palmed away by goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov at a brilliant level of speed from the Bulgarian

Mansfield Town 2 - 2 Morecambe

Despite them struggling last year, Morecambe managed to pick up a valuable point away from home against Mansfield Town.

Sam Lavelle and new signing from National League Notts County, Lewis Alessandra were on the scoresheet for the Lancashire based side. On paper, the Shrimps had a much worse game, with fewer shots, shots on target, possession and lower passing accuracy. However, Morecambe were more accurate with the shots that they had, with 50% of them hitting the target.

After the two goals, the Lancashire side's right back, Adam Buxton, attempted the spectacular. Seeing that the keeper had let down his guard, Buxton fired from at least ten yards into his own half. The crowd at Field Mill looked on in amazement only for the shot to be denied by the crossbar.

Nicky Maynard pounced on a loose ball to claw one back for the Stags in the 39th minute, his team losing going into half time. With 18 left on the clock, Danny Rose latched on to Alex MacDonald's cross to draw the scored level.

There was still one more important moment in the match, ten minutes after Rose scored, Matt Preston was handed a red card for a dangerously timed tackle against goalscorer Alessandra.

Laurent Banide's Oldham Athletic lost their second league match of the season at home 2-1 to Crewe Alexandra, following last week's defeat to Forest Green Rovers. The Latics managed to grab an extremely lucky goal less than two minutes into play when midfielder and Congolese international Christopher Missilou headed in a cross from Tom Hamer. One of the smaller players on the pitch, his looping header defeating Alex goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen, son of Jussi.

Oldham's lead lasted for a mere 20 minutes. Ex-Latic Chris Porter scoring a goal with a very similar finish to that of Missilou, but this time the assist came from another Tom. Tom Lowery's chipped ball beat a compact Oldham defence, and Porter easily nodded home.

Porter later sealed the win for Crewe and got himself a brace when referee Carl Boyeson handed the Railwaymen a soft penalty. Porter easily converted, even if the ball did deflect off of goalkeeper Gary Woods' boot.

You can find a more comprehensive review of the match here.

Stevenage 0 - 1 Exeter City

In a match that saw Stevenage register only one shot on target, it took Exeter until the 89th minute to get the better of Paul Farman.

Exeter made one change to the starting XI that beat Macclesfield 1-0 on the opening day as they brought Craig Woodman into their backline. Stevenage also made changes, as they bought in Noor Husin, Paul Taylor and Danny Newton in an attempt to freshen up their attack after their opening day 2-0 loss in Salford.

The first half was a close affair with neither side taking control. Both Newton and Taylor had half-chances inside five minutes, but neither was able to convert. On the half-hour mark, an excellent save from Taylor was able to keep the score at 0-0 after a well-struck free-kick from Randell Williams.

The match continued to be a quiet affair until the 89th minute, as a sublime finish from Nicky Law was able to break the deadlock. The ball came to Law in the top left of the box and he curled it past Farman with the outside of his boot.

Whilst this match for Exeter sees them pick up their second win in as many games, it was another poor day in front of goal for Stevenage. The Boro have now only registered a combined 3 shots on target in their first 2 games, showing there is plenty of room for improvement in their front line.

An action-packed second half at the County Ground saw an unchanged Swindon side maintain their perfect start against an also unchanged Carlisle side after both sides won their opening fixtures.

Despite the match containing five goals and a red card, the first half was a rather quiet affair. Swindon started the match on top, as inside the first 5 minutes Michael Doughty saw his long-range effort crash off the crossbar. Carlisle’s first chance came 20 minutes into the match, as Jack Bridge saw his effort saved well by Luke McCormick. Swindon ended the first half the same way they started it, as Adam Collin saved efforts from both Kaiyne Woolery and Jerry Yates.

Despite Swindon been on top for the majority of the first half, it was Carlisle who took the lead 6 minutes after the restart. After some good work from Harry McKirdy on the wing, Olufela Olomola was there to give Carlisle the lead from 8 yards. However, their lead didn’t last long as just 5 minutes later Yates equalised for Swindon from inside six yards after a scramble in the box. Swindon took the lead on 70 minutes, as after a succession of corners, Fryers was able to head home and give Swindon a 2-1 lead.

An action-packed final 10 began when substitute Canice Carroll was rightly sent off for a strong challenge in the middle of the park. As a now 10 man Carlisle tried to push for an equaliser, they were caught short at the back as Kaiyne Woolery was able to slot it past Collin after being played through on goal. Carlisle were able to pull one back two minutes into extra time, but Mohammed Sagaf’s goal was too little too late for the Cumbrians.

A late equaliser by EFL debutant James Hardy rescued a point for Walsall after a Joseph Mills penalty put Forest Green ahead at the end of the first half.

One change was made to the Walsall side that won 1-0 at Northampton on the opening day as Danny Guthrie made way for Gary Liddle in midfield. Forest Green, like Walsall, also made one change after their opening day 1-0 victory over Oldham, as Carl Winchester replaced the injured George Williams.

Despite going in at half time behind, The Saddlers dominated the first 45. Walsall came close to taking the lead on the half-hour mark, but Cameron Norman's freekick was well saved by Lewis Thomas. Whilst Walsall had less possession than their opposition, Forest Green were only able to register one shot on target, and that was from Mills penalty. Aaron Collins got brought down on the byline during the first half’s added time, and Mills was on hand to convert.

It was more of the same throughout the second half, as Forest Green were unable to register any shots on target throughout the second 45. Despite putting Forest Green under immense pressure, Walsall wasn’t able to put the ball in the back of the net until the 87th minute. After Josh Gordon’s overhead kick struck the post, James Hardy was the first to react to tap the ball home just 3 minutes from time.

Macclesfield stunned Leyton Orient to take all three points at Moss Rose with a comprehensive 3-0 win.

After a quiet opening half-hour, winger Theo Archibald opened the scoring with a stunning strike, shifting the ball onto his left foot and sending a dipping effort into the top corner from 25 yards out.

Orient had chances either side of half time through Josh Coulson, but the Silkmen doubled their advantage on 68 minutes, as Paddy Osadebe latched onto Ben Stephens’ through ball and tucked home under Dean Brill for his first of the season.

Macclesfield never looked like letting Orient back into the game and wrapped the win up seven minutes from time when Theo Vassell powered a header home from Jak McCourt’s corner.

For Sol Campbell’s side, much needed first points of the season are now on the board, whilst the Os will need to pick themselves up after being brought back down to earth following their emotional opening day victory.

Crawley picked up their first points of the season as they dispatched Salford City comfortably, thanks to goals in each half from Bez Lubala and Nathan Ferguson.

Crawley dominated from the first minute, and in truth, a bigger margin would have been a better reflection of how they played. By the time Bez Lubala put the Reds ahead on 36 minutes, Tom Dallison had hit the bar twice and Chris Neal had made several good stops.

The breakthrough came when Salford failed to clear a Crawley free-kick and Jordan Tunnicliffe was brought down as he broke into the penalty area. The Ammies believed it was soft but referee Graham Salisbury was in no doubt, and Lubala’s penalty was emphatic.

Ten minutes into the second half Crawley doubled their advantage as Ollie Palmer flicked the ball into the path of Ferguson who took it in his stride and let fly from 25 yards past the outstretched Neal.

Salford’s best chance to get back into the game came as Richie Towell latched onto a loose touch from David Sesay, but the midfielder could only put it past the far post when one on one with Glenn Morris.

You can read a full-length report on the game here

Plymouth made it back to back wins to start off the season as they picked up a hard-earned three points at home to Colchester United.

The hosts began brightly and Byron Moore forced Colchester’s Dean Gerken into a save at his near post, but they would have to wait until just before the hour mark to make a breakthrough.

It was Colchester who looked more likely after the restart when Tom Lapslie could only get a toe on Kane Vincent-Young’s low cross after Alex Palmer had already been forced into two smart stops.

Argyle took advantage of that let-off on 57 minutes when Anthony Sarcevic drilled the ball into the bottom corner from just outside the box after being teed up by substitute Dominic Telford.

Colchester rallied and came close to an equaliser through Luke Gambin but the midfielder’s effort was curled just wide.

The result leaves Argyle top with two wins from two, whilst Colchester falls to 19th on just one point.

The bantams travelled to Grimsby hoping to build on a 0-0 home draw with Cambridge United, however, could have fallen behind after some poor defending allowed the ball to be crossed in and poked towards the target, but Bradford shot-stopper Richard O’Donnell made a good save to deny the Mariners an opener.

The away side took the lead on 53 minutes as a James Vaughan header found its way into the Grimsby goal. The hosts could have been level minutes later, but the goal was ruled offside.

Matt Green had a decent attempt on target, but O’Donnell got down well to push it around the post. They eventually equalised through ex-bantam James Hanson, a good corner into the box headed towards goal and the ‘keeper had no chance, on 66 minutes, the game sat at 1-1. Neither team could grab a late winner and so the spoils were shared.

Scunthorpe travelled to Cheltenham searching for a first win of the season, to put their 2-0 loss to Swindon behind them. Cheltenham went close early on as a shot beat the goalkeeper but whistled around the post. Iron striker Lee Novak put United ahead on 55 minutes, slotting the ball into the back of the net before wheeling away to celebrate.

With 70 minutes nearly on the clock, Cheltenham equalised, a lovely curling effort from Broom settling the tie at 1-1. Merely minutes later the game was in Cheltenham’s favour, a looping cross from the left finding the head of Raglan who fired Cheltenham into the lead.

Just one minute later on 73 minutes, a header over the top left the home side striker Addai through on goal, who had the composure to slot the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs, putting the game out of sight for the away team. On 94 minutes, a foul in the box gave Cheltenham a penalty, leaving Thomas to place it into the bottom corner.

Contributors: