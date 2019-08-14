Burnley to face Sunderland in Carabao Cup

Burnley have been drawn against third-tier Sunderland in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The competition has opened-up to include the Premier League sides who did not qualify for Europe last season.

Sunderland will visit Turf Moor on either Tuesday, August 27 or Wednesday, August 28.

The Black Cats qualified by winning 3-1 at Accrington Stanley this week.

A familiar opponent

Though two leagues may separate the sides after Sunderland's back-to-back relegations, this will be their fifth meeting in less than three years.

Over the course of the 2016/17 campaign, they met on four separate occasions.

The Clarets won two of those games, hammering Sunderland 4-1 at home and prevailing in an FA Cup replay before a Premier League stalemate at the Stadium of the Light.

Sunderland narrowly missed out on a return to the second tier last season, falling to defeat in the playoff final against Charlton Athletic.

Jack Ross' side have started their latest promotion bid with a pair of draws.

They are among the favourites to top the division.

How seriously will Burnley take the competition?

Burnley are looking to make amends for last year's shock exit at the hands of League One opposition.

Burton Albion knocked them out at the first hurdle.

It remains likely, however, that Sean Dyche will rest key players in a bid to ensure they are in prime condition for more important Premier League fixtures.

The Lancashire outfit are hoping to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle as they were last term.

A home game against Liverpool follows this cup tie, and so Dyche may opt to make sweeping changes, potentially bringing in youngsters like Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jimmy Dunne and Josh Benson.