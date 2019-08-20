Mauricio Pochettino says his squad are 'unsettled' after draw with Manchester City 

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted his Tottenham Hotspur squad remains unsettled after two games of the Premier League season.

Manchester City's Champions League nightmare came back to haunt them on Saturday after another VAR decision denied them a winning goal against Tottenham.

Gabriel Jesus hammered a low shot into the back of the net from a corner, which may well have been the last kick of the game. However, City were once again denied by VAR, meaning Lucas Moura's equaliser was enough to take a point from the reigning champions.

Spurs were fortunate to manage a point at the Etihad after being dominated by Pep Guardiola's side, and Pochettino insists that his player must improve.

Positive result

''I think they (Manchester City) were better," Pochettino said. "I think they dominated the game. It was clear the game. Of course with the different circumstances of both teams, I am happy with the result. It was a very positive result for us here, one point.

"I'm happy because of the point but like I said after the game against Aston Villa we need to improve a lot.

''The squad is still unsettled. We'll have to wait until the transfer windows close in Europe to see which players we are going to have.''

The Lilywhites were not convincing in their first 45 minutes against Aston Villa in their opening game of the season and were yet again slow to get the game going against Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Pochettino claims that the squad could be distracted from transfer rumours.

Eager for focus

''Of course, we still need to wait to see what happens with our squad. Maybe some players are still in a situation where things can happen.

We are not a closed squad where nobody is going to move. Maybe nobody will move. The circumstances are that things are still open. The market in Europe makes things difficult in the way that we work and this type of situation doesn't help the coaching staff to create a good dynamic.''

Christian Eriksen has been involved in many transfer rumours this summer. Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona are all reportedly hoping to win the signature of the Spurs midfielder before the European transfer window shuts on September 2nd.

Pochettino has assured that he is happy with the way his side played on Saturday, despite the criticism.

''The most important thing is the faith and the belief we showed today and the character. For two times going behind and to come back each time, in the way we fight I am so happy. But in the same time, I am critical because we need to improve a lot.

''I think we are going to improve because with this sort of positive result, four points after two difficult games, I think it's a very positive start to the season.''