Brendan Rodgers 'satisfied' with Leicester's start to the season

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has been impressed with the way his side have performed so far this season and believes his side can continue to improve.

The Foxes side travel to Bramall Lane on Saturday to face Chris Wilder's Sheffield United as they look to pick up their first three points this season after consecutive draws against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea.

'We have created a good base'

Speaking to Leicestershire Live in Thursday's pre-match conference, the Northern Irishman said: 'We have been satisfied.

"There are obviously elements we always want to improve on but early in the season, you want to build a base from the defensive perspective. We didn’t give much away against Wolves and against Chelsea we were defensively strong.

Despite the promising showings displayed in the first two weeks of the season, the former Liverpool boss has said that he is now keen on his side to turn those performances into victories.

He said: “We have created a good base and we go into our next game now to get our first three points. I have been pleased with parts of both games and now it’s just about continuing how we performed against Chelsea in the final hour.”

'They've done a fantastic job'

Leicester's Yorkshire opponents are back in the Premier League for the first time since the 2006-07 season, but Rodgers has been a long-term admirer of the Blades and is relishing a difficult encounter on Saturday. He also drew praise for current Sheffield United boss Wilder.

The 46-year-old said: "It’s going to be a very tough game, Chris has done an amazing job.

“I remember going there when my son was playing, they lost out in a play-off game in League One, they went through to the final. A few years later they are back in the Premier League.

“They’ve done a fantastic job.They remind me a bit of Swansea, they are mostly guys that have played at a lower level. They have quality, spirit, togetherness, at home, it’s going to be important for them.

“I expect a tough game and we’ll be ready for that.”