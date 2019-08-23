Norwich City vs Chelsea preview: Canaries look to cause more misery for winless Blues

As starts to the season go, not many teams have had it tougher than Norwich City or Chelsea, as the Canaries take on the Blues at Carrow Road.

Despite the 4-1 score-line, a promising display at Liverpool and a commanding 3-1 win at home to Newcastle United thanks to a Teemu Pukki hat trick has given Daniel Farke’s side a good start to life back in the Premier League.

Saturdays opponents have found life slightly harder under new manager Frank Lampard, only taking one point from their opening two games, with the 4-0 humbling at Manchester United and last week's home draw with Leicester City.

Despite this, just like their opponents, performances haven’t been too bad and Lampard and his young team will look to kick-start their season against the Canaries.

Team News

Neither team has any fresh injury concerns however new both could still be without big names.

For the hosts, Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose are continuing their injury comebacks, whilst new signing Josip Drmic is unlikely to feature.

Loan signing Ibrahim Amadou could make his debut after his move from Sevilla on Deadline Day.

For Lampard, he could have an all-but-full strength team available to him as Willian and Antonio Rudiger are nearing a return from injury.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has returned to training however the game against Farke’s men is too soon for the England International.

Key Men

Regardless of it being early in the season, Carrow Road is the home to the League’s leading scorer. After his hat trick last week, Pukki moved onto four goals to start the season, which follows on from the 30 goals he fired in all competitions last season.

Todd Cantwell has started the season brightly with Emi Buendia and Marco Stiepermann controlling the midfield, which made it hard for Newcastle to play last weekend.

The abundance of youth within the Stamford Bridge ranks is finally starting to make its mark on the first team.

Mason Mount scored his first Premier League goal for the club in the draw with Leicester City last weekend, with Tammy Abraham showing glimpses of what made him so dangerous to Championship defence' last season.

After the loss of Eden Hazard, Chelsea are in desperate need of someone to fill the void the Belgian left.

With Willian on the sidelines, Pedro has stepped up with a couple of good performances, and new signing Christian Pulisic is still growing and improving at his new club, with an impressive display in the UEFA Super Cup defeat to Liverpool.

The Statistics

Recently, it’s fair to say the Blues have had the lion share of success against the Canaries.

In the last Premier League meeting, an early Kenedy goal and a strike from Diego Costa in first half injury time was enough to give a resurgent Chelsea the win, despite Nathan Redmond hitting the net in reply in the second half.

And it doesn’t get much better past that for Norwich fans, with Chelsea winning eight of the last ten league games they’ve played, the other two being draws, since a 3-0 win for the Canaries in December 1994.

As a player Lampard never lost against Norwich so will be hoping to continue this into his managerial career, which he did in his time at Derby County, including a 4-3 win at Carrow Road last December.

However, Chelsea have now gone four away trips without a win and Norwich are looking to win their 28th game out of the last 44 since the start of last season.