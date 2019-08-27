Will Tottenham miss Fernando Llorente?

Tottenham Hotspur succumbed to a humiliating 1-0 defeat at home to Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Lilywhites managed only two shots on target in the entire game, despite dominating the game with 80% of ball possession.

The game was a boring affair, as Spurs struggled to break into the Newcastle box and deliver a final ball all game until the final ten minutes - while the towering partnership of Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar dealt with pretty much everything in the air with ease.

The lack of adaptation in the way Spurs approached the game has become a concern to many fans and as Fernando Llorente left the club this summer, the question is will Spurs miss the Spanish striker?

Different dimension upfront

Harry Kane is very good in the air; one of the best in the world, but against tall centre-backs like Lascelles and Schar, the England captain has struggled to win his aerial battles.

The answer to that problem last season was Llorente and his 6ft4 frame.

The target man, despite only scoring one Premier League goal last season, managed an impressive four assists - which all came at important times in the game.

Three of his most impressive performances have all came away from home in the Champions League too, against Real Madrid in 2017, against Manchester City this year as well as against Ajax.

Pochettino's decisions to use Llorente in these games proved critical in their successes, down to his fantastic hold-up play against Real Madrid, his goal against City and his knockdown for Lucas Moura's dramatic winner at the death in the Champions League Semi-Final against Ajax.

The 34-year-old offers an aerial presence up front which has so often helped Spurs turn around games in the last two seasons and his style of play definitely would have come handy against Newcastle.

Experience in the dressing room

Llorente has won almost everything the game has to offer in his career, apart from the Champions League - twice only getting runners up medal.

Spain's period of dominance between 2008 and 2012 was one that Llorente was apart of too, winning the World Cup and the European Championship with his national side.

Additionally, the striker has three Serie A titles with Juventus to his name and a Europa League which he won with Sevilla.

The veteran is not short of experience, and in a side which has been starved of trophies, Llorente's former honours made him a great role model and leader in the dressing room.

Furthermore, with young prospects like Troy Parrott, Rodel Richards, Kion Etete, Terrell Whittaker and Dane Scarlett all rising up in the ranks at Spurs' academy, a vastly experienced striker like Fernando Llorente would prove to be a fantastic mentor for young players like them.

Where will Llorente end up

Manchester United have been reportedly interested in recent weeks in signing Llorente on a free transfer if Alexis Sanchez leaves.

However, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer quashed these reports saying, "We are not looking at any more signings."

Llorente has also been linked with Inter Milan, Napoli and Fiorentina, however, a move to Lazio is reportedly close.

According to Corriere Dello Sport last week, the 34-year-old has been in negotiations with Lazio for a while and a deal was getting closer.

However, more recently, Spurs have been linked with resigning the former Spain international to a one year contract.

Spurs fans also have backed the move, after their horrific display against Newcastle on Sunday.

