Burnley vs Liverpool: The last five meetings

Liverpool will look to maintain their 100% win record in the Premier League this season when they face Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds head to Turf Moor after dismantling a strong Arsenal side last weekend, winning 3-1 and going two points clear at the top of the league in their pursuit for a first Premier League title.

Burnley on the other hand are yet to win since their opening day fixture against Southampton, picking up four points from their first three games.

After crashing out of the Carabao Cup after a shock 3-1 defeat at home to Sunderland, the Clarets will be looking to bounce back when they face Jurgen Klopp’s men on the weekend.

As we head into this weekends clash between the two sides, here are the last five meetings between Liverpool and Burnley.

5. Anfield, Premier League, Liverpool 2-1 Burnley, March 2017

After a lacklustre performance against a then newly-promoted Burnley side which saw them lose 2-0, the Reds were keen to respond in the reverse fixture at Anfield.

Surprisingly, it was the visitors who took the lead through Ashley Barnes just under 10 minutes in, with Liverpool struggling to find their feet in the game until the end of the first half.

Just before the whistle was blown for half-time Gini Wijnaldum was able to respond to the visitors when Divock Origi’s cross found the Dutch international just outside of the six-yard box, where he sent goalkeeper Tom Heaton the wrong way and levelled the scoring.

Klopp’s men were able to grind out a victory after Emre Can’s long range effort rolled into right-hand corner the Burnley net, securing all three points in a vital win in Liverpool’s pursuit of a Champions League spot.

4. Anfield, Premier League, Liverpool 1-1 Burnley, September 2017

In what was first perceived as a disappointing performance against the Clarets, this type of performance would grow accustom to Burnley throughout the season as they finished seventh and qualified for the Europa League.

For the second season in a row the away side opened the scoring at Anfield, with Scott Arfield connecting with Chris Wood’s pass expertly to slot it past Simon Mignolet with half an hour played.

Liverpool were able to respond almost instantly when Mo Salah neatly controlled Can’s lofted ball on the edge of the box, firing his shot into the bottom left hand corner. This was the Egyptians fifth goal of the season, eventually scoring 44 that season in all competitions.

The Reds were frustrated by the away side in the second half as they struggled to take their chances. Dominic Solanke nearly won the game for Liverpool with minutes left, when his volley struck the woodwork, denying him of his first goal in a red shirt.

3. Turf Moor, Premier League, Burnley 1-2 Liverpool, January 2018

Not by any means a classic, but Reds fans will fondly look back on this game which saw the match spring into life in added time.

After a tense first half with both sides rotating their starting lineup due to the busy winter schedule, Sadio Mane put Liverpool 1-0 up just after the hour mark with a superb effort that nestled into the top left corner.

Sean Dyche’s side pushed for an equaliser late on, and seemed to have snatched a point 87 minutes in when Sam Vokes’ headed effort fell to Johann Gudmundsson, who was able to get a touch on the ball to send it into the back of the net.

It was Liverpool who ultimately prevailed after another late twist. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s lofted set piece found Dejan Lovren in the air, who’s header fell to Ragnar Klavan who himself headed the ball into the open goal. He is the first and remains the only Estonian to score a goal in the Premier League

The win ensured Liverpool got 2018 off to a winning start, and with the signing of Virgil van Dijk just days earlier there was a feel-good factor for the red half of Merseyside.

2. Turf Moor, Premier League, Burnley 1-3 Liverpool, December 2018

After initially going a goal down, the Reds completed a second half turnaround in a pivotal month in their season, with both the Premier League and Champions League in their sights.

Jack Cork put Liverpool’s then-unbeaten league record in jeopardy 55 minutes in. After a goalmouth scrap, the ball fell to the Englishman, who only had to tap the ball in give Dyche’s men the lead.

Liverpool didn’t have to wait long for their equaliser, with James Milner scoring a low driven effort from outside of the box courtesy of some nice footwork from Origi to tee the midfielder up.

The Reds only had to wait a matter of minutes after both Salah and Roberto Firmino were subbed on to go ahead, with van Dijk managing to play the ball across the face of goal to Firmino, who scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season.

A stunning save from Alisson in the final moments of the game turned into a quick counter attack for Liverpool, with Salah providing summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri who wrapped up the scoring and all three points.

1. Anfield, Premier League, Liverpool 4-2 Burnley, March 2019

Coming down to the business end of the season, Liverpool knew that any more points dropped would give Manchester City breathing space at the top of the table as the title race came down to the wire.

Burnley scored first for the third time in their last three visits to Anfield however, when Ashley Westwood directly scored from a corner in front of the Kop.

Liverpool were able to turn it around 10 minutes later after a mix up in the Clarets defence, which saw Salah pick out Firmino who effortlessly equalised for the title challengers.

A great tackle by forgotten man Adam Lallana put the Reds in the final third, with Mane’s curling effort firing his team into the lead. Firmino then added to his tally for the season early in the second half after an error from Burnley ‘keeper Heaton to make it 3-1.

Gudmundsson was able to pull one back for the visitors with a minute to go, but Mane was able to get his second of the game when he rounded Heaton in injury time to conclude the game and take all three points, keeping the pressure on the reigning title holders City.