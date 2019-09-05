The Burnley players on international duty

Five Burnley players have been called-up for the season's first round of international fixtures.

Sean Dyche will be hopeful each returns unscathed to ensure his squad can build on their strong start to the campaign when they reconvene.

Dwight McNeil has already been forced to depart the England Under-21 camp after picking-up an injury.

Below are the details of when and where the Clarets selected at the senior level will be playing.

Kevin Long, Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady - Republic of Ireland

Thursday, September 5: Switzerland (H, 7:45 pm)

Tuesday, September 10: Bulgaria (H, 7:45 pm)

The trio are looking to make to significant steps toward qualification in the coming days after helping their nation to three wins from their first four Group D matches.

Two tricky tests await in Dublin, but Dyche will be thankful they don't face long-haul travel.

Brady was initially placed on the stand-by list as he recovered from a rib injury, but he has recovered in time to be involved.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - Northern Ireland

Thursday, September 5: Luxembourg (H, 7:45 pm)

Monday, September 9: Germany (H, 7:45 pm)

Peacock-Farrell has yet to make an appearance for Burnley since his summer arrival from Leeds United, with Joe Hart preferred for the League Cup defeat against Sunderland last month.

But he is set for his first minutes of the season with Michael O'Neill's side, having started all four of their European Championship qualifiers thus far.

Thursday's friendly against Luxembourg is followed by the toughest test of their 100% Group C record yet against Germans. Peacock-Farrell can expect a very busy night.

Nick Pope - England

Saturday, September 7: Bulgaria (H, 5:00 pm)

Tuesday, September 10: Kosovo (H, 7:45 pm)

Pope is back in the squad after starting the season in strong form, his tally of 17 saves bettered only by Spurs' Hugo Lloris.

He didn't feature for the Three Lions last term after struggling with a serious shoulder injury.

He'll be hopeful Gareth Southgate gives him the nod for one of the qualifying fixtures, which should both be a formality.

At the moment, it's between himself and former club team-mate Tom Heaton for the no.2 role behind Jordan Pickford.