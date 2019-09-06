Grimsby Town Vs Crewe Alexandra preview: Top of the table clash as 3rd travel to 4th 

Flying Starts

Both sides have exceeded expectations so far this season, and thus find themselves towards the top of the table. After 4 wins in their first 6 games The Railwaymen are sitting pretty in third, whilst Grimsby with 3 wins and two draws find themselves in 4th.

Despite both teams losing midweek in the Leasing.com Trophy, last time out in the league both sides were victorious. Grimsby Town dispatched Walsall 3-1 at the Bank's Stadium thanks to a James Hanson Brace, whilst Crewe Alexandra came back from behind to defeat Bradford City 2-1 at Gresty Road.

Grimsby are currently unbeaten at Blundell Park, Whilst Crewe have won two out of their three matches on the road, only losing away at Newport County.

Crewe will have to watch inform forward James Hanson, who's has bagged 5 goals and 3 assists for the Mariners so far this season. Grimsby will likewise need to keep an eye on electric winger Charlie Kirk, who in 2019 has grabbed 7 goals and 5 assists for The Railwaymen.

Previous Matches

For the past two seasons the end results between these two sides have been the same. At Gresty Road, The Railwaymen won to nil, and at Blundell Park, The Mariners were 1-0 victors.

Last season at Blundell Park, in the last game of the season, Grimsby beat Crewe 2-0 after ex Crewe defender Harry Davis scored the opener.

There have been 64 matches between the two sides since 1892, with Grimsby winning 25, and Crewe winning 24.

Team News

Grimsby Predicted XI (4-3-3):

McKeown, Hewitt, Waterfall, Ohman, Hendrie, Cook, Hessenthaler, Whitehouse, Green, Hanson, Ogbu.

The Mariners made 10 changes during their Leasing.com 2-1 loss to Scunthorpe United, with only Elliot Hewitt keeping his place from the regular XI. However, It's likely that they will return to a side similar to the side that beat Walsall last Saturday. Grimsby will be without Harry Davis who is still sidelined with a long term injury, whilst Harry Clifton is on international duty with Wales Under 21's.

Embed from Getty Images

Crewe Predicted XI (4-3-3):

Richards, Ng, Lancashire, Nolan, Pickering, Green, Wintle, Lowery, Powell, Anene, Kirk.

After making 8 changes for their midweek Leasing.com trophy 3-1 loss to Burton Albion , it seems extremely likely that Crewe will revert to a more familiar XI this Saturday. The Railwaymen will be without young goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen who's away with Finland Under 21's, whilst striker Chris Porter is also a doubt after suffering an Injury last Saturday against Bradford.

What The Managers Have Said

In his prematch press conference, Michael Jolley had this to say about the visit of Crewe to Blundell Park:

“They’ve always had good players but certainly at the moment they’re full of confidence and they’re playing some excellent football. So it’s arguably going to be our biggest test so far this season. Certainly in terms of the quality and style of play that they bring, it’s a big challenge for anybody.

"We know their team well and we know the challenge that’s ahead of us. We know the size of the task – it will be a tough game, but I expect it to be a good game as well – both teams are playing well at the moment so it should be a good match.”

Dave Artell had this to say about his ex Crewe Colleague ahead of this Saturday's game:

"I coached with him for well over a year with our Under 16s on a Wednesday night in the dome, so I’ve got to see the way he works up close & personal if you like.

“He’s an intelligent man & he’s a good man. He’s taken a slightly different path into football but he’s obviously a professional & dedicated man.

“He’ll have done his research I’m sure because he’s a thorough man, but we go there confident & we’ll try to win the game, irrespective of how bright the manager may or may-not be.”