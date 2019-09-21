Sean Dyche delighted with comfortable Burnley win to celebrate personal milestone

Burnley recorded an impressive and comfortable 2-0 at Turf Moor against Norwich City, who came into the game on a high after beating defending Premier League champions Manchester City last weekend, a result which saw the Clarets move up to seventh place.

Two goals inside the opening fourteen minutes, both from Chris Wood, earned Burnley a deserved victory and was a fitting way for Dyche to celebrate reaching his 313th game in charge, which takes him fourth on the Clarets' all-time managers list.

Dyche thrilled with "good performance" to mark the occasion

Speaking after the game to Burnley's official club website Dyche began by saying “It was a great way to celebrate and I’m proud of that, but today the performance, not just the scoreline, was a good end to a good day.

“We were very strong and I never thought the result was in doubt.

“You always have that little edge when you are a manager because nothing is done until it’s done, but generally the shape was good, defensively we were very solid and we pressed then well and opened them up enough to score more than two."

Clarets boss praises collective effort of coaching staff and players

Dyche was full of admiration for both his coaching staff and his players, saying “For the set piece I was pleased with my staff because there are certain things they work on and they deserve a lot of credit for that.

“For the second, we know what a good young player Dwight is. He keeps developing all the time and he’s got great feet and pulls a lovely ball back.

“Woody is on the spot and it’s a great bit of movement and a good finish because they are not easy.

"My only gripe was that we didn’t capitalise on so many counter-attacks in the second half, but they’ve shown me enough, yet again, that we are a force when we get things right."

Dyche pleased with Pope's clean sheet

“They (Norwich) created very little, other than the one that hit the post, but by then if it had been a boxing match it would have been stopped.

“It would have been a travesty, although Nick made one good save to be fair.

“But over a 90-minute game you may have to make a save and I was pleased because he was ill yesterday and came through that with good focus.”