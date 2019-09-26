Liverpool vs Sheffield United: Famous Premier League encounters

Liverpool head to Bramall Lane this weekend to face Sheffield United having both enjoyed great starts to their respective campaigns.

The Reds have accumulated a perfect 18 points from their opening six fixtures whilst the Blades sit tenth in the table with a very respectable eight points.

Both teams secured impressive away wins last weekend with Chris Wilder's side defeating Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park whilst the Reds took all of the points at Stamford Bridge.

Due to Sheffield United's long term absence from the top flight, this will be the first meeting of the two sides for twelve years. In that 06/07 campaign, the two sides enjoyed a draw at Bramall Lane whilst Liverpool ran out winners at Anfield.

19th August 2006, Sheffield United 1-1 Liverpool

The two sides were separated in the league table by just one position ahead of this early season encounter.

A cagey first half meant the sides went into the break goalless before Rob Hulse opened the scoring for the blades immediately after half time.

Liverpool then pressed for the equaliser and it eventually came by the virtue of a Robbie Fowler penalty.

Neither side was able to find a winner and it was honours evens, a great result for the newly promoted Yorkshire side.

24th February 2007, Liverpool 4-0 Sheffield United

This time around Sheffield United were unable to halt the Reds as they secured a convincing victory on home soil at Anfield. Rafa Benitez men found themselves in third whilst the Blades were just above the danger zone in 16th.

Much like earlier in the season, Robbie Fowler scored from the penalty spot, doing so twice to open up a two-goal lead at half time.

Second-half goals from key leaders Sami Hyppia and Steven Gerrard rounded off the comfortable victory.