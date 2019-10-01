Jurgen Klopp rules out Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri for Salzburg clash

The in-form Joel Matip will miss Liverpool's second Champions League group stage game against RB Salzburg on Wednesday night, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

Matip has been in excellent form alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds defence, helping to preserve their 100% record after seven games.

But he picked up what has been described as a 'slight knock' in Saturday's 1-0 win at Sheffield United and will be sidelined for this important fixture.

Joe Gomez, who has only started as a centre-back once in 2019, is likely to deputise.

Klopp is unsure whether Matip will be able to return for the visit of Leicester City at the weekend.

Shaqiri and Alisson also out

Xherdan Shaqiri will remain absent for the hosts, having injured his calf ahead of last week's Carabao Cup trip to MK Dons.

The timing of the setback is particularly unfortunate for Shaqiri, who remained on Merseyside during the last international break in a bid to force his way back into contention.

Klopp is still waiting for the verdict from the medical department on the severity of the injury.

Elsewhere, Alisson Becker is not yet ready to make a comeback from the injury he sustained against Norwich City in the opening game of the season, but is stepping-up the intensity of his training.

Klopp has predicted that he will be '100 percent' fit for the meeting with Manchester United later this month.

Klopp wary of Salzburg 'unit'

The reigning champions are under pressure to pick up three points after falling to defeat against Napoli last time out.

They may be overwhelming favourites against the Austrian Bundesliga leaders, but Klopp has warned of the threat they pose.

"It is a proper unit; it is a young, exciting team; it is full of power; full of excitement about the opportunity to be part of the competition," he explained.

"They are really strong, really good, a really good opponent, very well organised."

The Liverpool manager also revealed that a special plan has been devised to contain teenage sensation Erling Haaland.

Haaland has sensationally scored 17 goals in 10 matches so far this season, including a hat-trick in a 6-2 win over Genk on Matchday one.

Admitting he had a strategy, he said: "You have to watch the game tomorrow to see."