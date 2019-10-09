Burnley loanee Nahki Wells nominated for September's Championship POTM

On-loan Burnley man Nahki Wells is one of six players who could win the PFA Championship player of the month for September.

The QPR striker has been brilliant in the last month scoring four times for the R's.

September highs for Nahki Wells

Wells scored a double against Luton Town in a 3-2 win at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and repeated his double a week later against Millwall in a 2-1 win at The Den.

These results have QPR sitting in ninth place and just one point outside the play-offs. The R's have surprised a few this season and they can really push for promotion with the form of Wells and his partner Jordan Hugill who has netted six goals in the Championship.

Circumstances around Wells' loan move

The striker's contract runs out at the end of the season and he hasn't started a game for Burnley yet since signing for the Clarets from Huddersfield Town for £5million back in 2017.

However, Wells may have put himself back in the thoughts of Sean Dyche with his blistering start to the Championship. The Bermuda international has netted seven times so far this season, scoring against Blackburn Rovers last time out.

Wells only made 10 substitute appearances at Turf Moor with his last coming against Bournemouth on the final day of the 2017/18 season. Burnley fans will surely think that Wells will be given a chance next season especially if he can continue his red-hot goal scoring run.

Wells is nominated alongside Sheffield Wednesday duo Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher with Tom Cairney (Fulham), Jordy de Wijs (Hull City) and Chey Dunkley (Wigan).