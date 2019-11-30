Dyche frustrated with big moments in Crystal Palace defeat

Burnley fell to a 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace at Turf Moor, with Sean Dyche's side conceding a goal in each half to hand the visitors their first win in six Premier League matches and move level on points with the Clarets in the table.

Dyche's side headed into the match on the back of successive 3-0 wins against West Ham United and Watford, but they found life much more difficult against a well organised Crystal Palace side, with missed chances in the second period preventing them from getting anything out of the game.

After what was an even contest for much of the first half, Crystal Palace took the lead right on the stroke of half time, with the ever-dangerous Wilfried Zaha firing the ball beyond Nick Pope, who did get a hand to the ball and will be frustrated to have been beaten, to register for successive matches in the league.

Burnley created a golden chance in the second half as they searched for an equaliser, but Chris Wood was unusually found wanting in front of goal, blasting the ball high and wide from close range, and Palace punished that miss with substitute Jeffrey Schlupp firing the ball through Pope's legs after Ben Mee failed to clear his lines.

Dyche's side will also be concerned with Charlie Taylor having to come off with a hamstring injury in the first half, which could keep him out over the festive period.

Dyche: The big moments went against us

Speaking to Burnley's official website following the defeat, Dyche outlined his frustration that the game's key moments went against the Clarets, as Palace earned their victory.

“Frustration is the right word because I wasn’t overly disappointed in the performance.

“We weren’t quite as sharp as we have been recently, but we still created enough chances to get something from the game.

"The details defensively on both goals were not so good, but the big moments in the game went for them today and we just didn’t make them go for us."

Dyche rues missed chances

“Woody misses a golden chance, which is a big moment in the game because we are building then and starting to get them on the back foot.

“The flow of traffic was going that way, but again I am not going to overly question that because he’s been exceptional in front of goal.

“Overall, I don’t think they had too many chances, but they took them well."

'Burnley did enough to get something'

"They are good at that away from home; everyone knows that. They absorb a game, look for those moments on transition and took their chances.

“We weren’t a million miles off, but we have certainly done enough and created enough to take something from the game, but it wasn’t to be.”

Burnley will be needing to swiftly put their defeat against Crystal Palace behind them as they entertain Premier League champions Manchester City on Tuesday night at Turf Moor.