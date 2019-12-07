Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Burnley: Dazzling strikes in hugely impressive victory

Son Heung-min scored a memorable solo goal and Harry Kane found the net from long range as a ruthless Spurs tore apart Burnley in a 5-0 victory.

Kane (two), Lucas and Moussa Sissoko struck either side of Son's goal-of-the-season contender.

The win lifts Spurs to sixth in the table and sees Burnley fall to third after three consecutive defeats.

Story of the match

It took Spurs only four minutes to open the scoring, and they did so in spectacular style.

Toby Alderweireld's clearance found Son, who cushioned the ball back to Kane. The striker then edged forward with the Burnley defence back-tracking before unleashing a powerful shot from 25 yards which flew past Nick Pope.

It was 2-0 five minutes later, with Lucas the scorer this time. Son raced forward, beat James Tarkowski and went for goal, with the ball looping into the air after Pope saved with his legs. In the scramble which followed, Dele Alli was able to head the ball to the back post, where Lucas waited to apply the easy prodded finish.

Spurs were inches away from a third goal after just 16 minutes, Sissoko denied by the woodwork after Son had slipped him through.

Things might well have been different had Robbie Brady headed home from Dwight McNeil's cross shortly after. The winger saw his effort come back off the crossbar, with Davinson Sanchez on hand to smother Chris Wood's rebound.

Son would go on to put the game to bed in magnificent fashion just beyond the half-hour mark, picking up the ball on the edge of his own area and rampaging forward, skipping past the Burnley challenges before he duly swept the ball into the corner. It was an extraordinary show of pace and skill.

It became a rout when, nine minutes into the second half, Kane got his second. Matt Lowton lost possession in midfield and was unable to prevent Alli's ball into Kane, who stepped inside Tarkowski before expertly firing high into the net.

And a miserable afternoon for the visitors was completed fifteen minutes from time when Sissoko exchanged a one-two with Kane, gliding through and poking the ball into the corner.

Takeaways

Spurs' attack underlines frightening capacity

This is what can happen when Spurs' attack is on song. Lucas scored, a resurgent Alli laid on two assists, Kane struck a superb double and the sensational Son quite simply ran the show. Jose Mourinho conducted the booming orchestra. If they can maintain this level of merciless precision and telepathy, they could yet mount a successful top-four challenge.

On this evidence, Christian Eriksen may well find starts hard to come by before his increasingly likely departure.

Key fixtures loom for Burnley after dip

Are one or two alarm bells ringing at Burnley? Back-to-back games against Manchester City and Spurs would not have been expected to yield points, but the manner of defeats, with nine goals shipped across the 180 minutes, was somewhat brutal.

The home loss against Crystal Palace last weekend stands a missed opportunity to put daylight between the Clarets and danger. Now there is only a three-point cushion, with a number of strugglers still to play.

Among their next five opponents are Newcastle, Bournemouth and Aston Villa. A respectable return of seven or more points is a must.