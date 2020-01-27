Aston Villa vs Leicester City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
Leicester City Team News
Leicester could welcome Jamie Vardy back after he missed the weekend’s win against Brentford in the FA Cup so he will be keen to add to the two goals he has scored at Villa Park already this season. Wilfred Ndidi could also be in line for a start after making his return from injury against West Ham United. However, Nampalys Mendy, Matty James and Daniel Amartey all remain in the treatment room. Skipper Wes Morgan is out through illness.
Aston Villa Team News
The hosts currently have only their long-term absentees to be concerned with for the match so that means Tom Heaton, Wesley, John McGinn and Jed Steer are all out. Keinan Davies could make his return whilst recent signing Mbwana Samatta is in line for his Villa debut.
Dean Smith on Villa Park…
Meanwhile, Villa manager Smith has called for his players to harness the power of a supportive home crowd to get them through to the final. He said: “It can certainly help our players and draw the ball towards the goal, especially from the Holte End.
"We've given ourselves a great chance by getting a draw at Leicester. Home advantage can certainly help us."
Brendan Rodgers on Leicester’s task…
Despite playing away from home this time around, Leicester boss Rodgers has told his side to impose themselves on the game. Talking in his pre-match press conference, he said: “There’s always a pressure in your home game to go and impose. Dean mentioned he needed more from his side with the ball. We would anticipate they would do more with the ball.
“We play the same way in every game. If we can play as well as we did, but take our chances, we stand a good chance.”
Return to Wembley for Villa?
Elsewhere, the Villans will also be extremely keen to book their place at Wembley. The five-time League Cup winners last played in a final of the competition in the 2009/10 season where they were beaten by Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United. They have played at the national stadium in each of the last two seasons though having played in the Championship playoff finals against Fulham and Derby County – the latter match seeing them earn promotion back to the Premier League.
More silverware for Leicester?
Brendan Rodgers’ team come into this match at Villa Park obviously desperate to win the game and reach their first final of any kind in over 20 years. If their 4-1 win on the same ground earlier this season is anything to go by, they should be in an absolutely fantastic place to do that.
What happened last time?
Of course, the tie is currently level on aggregate following a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium just under three weeks ago. Frederic Guilbert gave Dean Smith’s side a first-half lead on the night as he powered in Anwar El Ghazi’s cross, before Kelechi Iheanacho equalised for the Foxes with a clinical finish of his own. If the tie is still even after play finishes today, we will head to extra-time and if needed, penalties!
Good evening!
Here we go then – it all comes down to this. Aston Villa and Leicester City go head-to-head today vying for a place in the Carabao Cup final. Stick with us all evening for all of the build-up, team news, live coverage and reaction to this huge game in the Second City!