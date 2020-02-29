Leicester City 'didn't show enough quality' against Norwich states Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City did not deserve to lose against Norwich City, stated Brendan Rodgers, who spoke after his side's 1-0 defeat.

The first half saw the East Midland's side unable to convert the chances that they created, after Dennis Praet's bumbled effort struck the post, while Kelechi Iheanacho blazed over the bar from close range.

The Foxes may feel slightly aggrieved for a second week in a row after VAR ruled out an Iheanacho 20-yard strike as the ball was ajudged to hit his hand in the build-up.

The moment of the match came in the 70th minute after the ball was stuck by Norwich full-back Jamal Lewis with unbelieveable technique from the corner of the box, swerving into the bottom corner.

Victory for Norwich meant that their survival hopes may have been restored, while, despite staying in 3rd place, Leicester will be looking over their shoulders a lot more than they had to earlier in the season due to a disappointing run of form.

'Quality in the final third wasn’t quite there'

Speaking to LCFC TV, Rodgers argued that his side did not deserve to lose the game, but conceeded that they did not do enough in the final third.

He said: “[We’re] naturally disappointed. I don’t think we deserved to lose the game. However, we didn’t show enough quality in the final third of the pitch to make the breakthrough.

“We had enough attempts on goal. We had 19 shots, but only four on target, so that tells you that little bit of quality in the final third wasn’t quite there."

Turning his attention to the VAR decision, Rodgers added: “The VAR goal was disappointing because I thought we were deserving of that at that stage of the game. I’m not sure what the ruling is, but somehow it was disallowed even though both players unintentionally handballed [it]. It didn’t work for us.”

'We need to find the quality again'

Speaking further tho Leicestershire Live, Rodgers stated: “We can’t dance around the truth, it’s one where we need to find the quality again. We’ve worked ourselves into a fantastic position with 10 games to go, we’ve just had a little spell now where we haven’t scored, so we have to work hard and analyse it and come up with a formula that gets us back scoring the goals.

“We’ve been strong defensively all season – although tonight it was a poor goal – but that side doesn’t worry me. But we certainly need to find that quality again."

He added: “The responsibility is for the team to score, our wingers and midfielder players. In areas of the field, it’s dried up, not just with Jamie [Vardy]. We’ll continue to work, there’s no magic formula. You’ve got to keep your confidence.”