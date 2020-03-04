Birmingham clash a 'tough game' for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has given his thoughts on the 'tough game' against Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

The Foxes have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, with their last win coming in the last round of the FA Cup when they overcame Brentford by a goal to nil.

They come into the game off the back of a shock 1-0 defeat to Norwich, while the visitors earned a draw with QPR through a Scott Hogan brace.

'We haven’t been as consistent as what we would like'

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Rodgers gave his thoughts on the game ahead.

He stated: "[It's] always going to be a tough game for us. They’re better away from home, and they’ve got some very good players. Whenever this game comes along, always going to be a tough game.

"We haven’t been as consistent as what we would like.

"This period until the end of the season is about unity. There’s no doubt we can play better. We have to improve our intensity.

"That’s something we’ve looked at and spoken about since our last game.

"We need to be faster and the ball needs to be circulated quicker. We need to get into attacking positions more often."

'Hogan can run in behind and is a threat'

Honing in on the game's opponents, Rodgers stated: "There’s always that extra 5 or 10 per cent in terms of intensity when you’re a lower team.

"Against Brentford, we had to show a resilience. I would expect the same from Birmingham.

"Hogan can run in behind and is a threat. They’ve got a long throw as well, which we don’t see that often in the Premier League."

Jude Bellingham has made plenty of headlines this season with links to big Premier League teams and Rodgers was full of praise for the young star.

Embed from Getty Images

"At 16, if you’re playing week in, week out, he’s probably had 30 appearances already.

"You’re playing in a competitive league, so he’s a special talent.

"He’s played in different positions, which shows his vision of the game.

"He clearly has a bright future."