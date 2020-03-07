James Milner highlights character  of Liverpool side after Bournemouth win

James Milner highlighted the character shown by Liverpool after they overturned an early deficit to get back to winning ways in the Premier League, subsequently setting a new English top-flight record in the process.

Anfield was left stunned inside the opening nine minutes after Callum Wilson netted in front of the Kop to put the visitors ahead, with the referee and VAR deeming there to be nothing wrong with striker's apparent shove on Joe Gomez.

With Klopp and his players incensed by the decision, the Reds showed their resolve as goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane ensured a hugely important 2-1 win.

In doing so, the Reds set a new record of 22 consecutive top-flight home wins, surpassing the record previously held by Bill Shankly's Liverpool side in 1972. They are now just three wins away from the illusive Premier League title, stemming the tide of a recent slump that saw them lose three of their previous four games.

Milner pinpoints mentality as key to Bournemouth win

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, James Milner indicated that the mentality of the current group was key to overturning the deficit, pointing out that many would've struggled after going behind so early on in the contest.

"It never is [straight forward]. I don't think any Premier League game is easy to win, especially when you've had a couple of performances which weren't at our level," Milner said.

"Again, today we weren't at our best. Many teams would have crumbled after a couple of poor results, things going on outside the ground, people saying this and that."

"But we didn't. We stayed calm, and when you've got the boys up front - how clinical they are - you've always got a chance."

Milner reflects on power of Anfield after new records set

Having set a new record for consecutive home wins, Milner pointed out the power of the crowd during Saturday's important win.

"It's an amazing place to play football. You can see they lifted us today even when things didn't go well at the start," the vice-captain continued.

"The unbelievable teams that have been here over the years, to be up there with those and have a good run is special but we want to just keep on producing performances, hopefully winning trophies and creating history for this club."

The Reds remain just nine points away from securing the Premier League title, with a crunch tie against Atletico in midweek set to decide their Champions League fate. Should they overturn the deficit once more, they'll need another rousing night under the Anfield lights.