Chris Wilder tips Henderson for England call up

Sheffield United has tipped Dean Henderson to be called up to the English national side after a string a great performances.

The Manchester United loanee stole the show in Sheffield United's 1-0 win over Norwich City with three crucial late saves ensuring he earned his tenth clean sheet of the season.

"Ambitious" Henderson knocking on Southgate's door

With Jordan Pickford's form being very inconsistent this season for Everton, the debate who should be England's number one goalkeeper at the European Championships in the summer.

Henderson has been terrific for the Blades in his second season with Chris Wilder after winning the golden glove in the Championship last season.

With a international break at the end of the month the Sheffield United manager believes that the 22 year old should be called up by Gareth Southgate.

"He's got enormous enthusiasm and ambition," Wilder told the BBC.

"He wants to be England's number one and, if he keeps playing the way he is, it gives him a great opportunity.

"I should imagine he'll be in the next England squad. He made some really important saves for us and we're delighted to have him."

The Blades showing no sign of slowing down

Sheffield United are now unbeaten in six games in all competitions and sit in sixth place, in touching distance of the Champions League places.

With club captain Billy Sharp finding a bit of form, scoring three in his last four and the Blades having the ability to grind out results, the European dream could become a reality.

"The wheels haven't fallen off again today," Wilder told the BBC.

"I don't know if they are going to in the future but they're showing no signs of it at the moment. It was a gritty performance, we just felt we were a bit better than them in both boxes.

"They played the second half with nothing to lose, a dangerous shape, and caused us a few problems. Thankfully my goalkeeper's made a couple of saves.

"Billy Sharp didn't play a lot of football before Christmas but understood there would be an opportunity for him and he kept training well.

"He looked after himself and he's reaping the rewards."