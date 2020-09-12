West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2020 (0-3)

ADVERTISEMENT
Difficult start for the Baggies
Belgian brilliance
Vardy haunts The Hawthorns
The next match for both sides
Full time! West Brom 0-3 Leicester
After a cagey first half for both teams, a dominant performance by Leicester in the second 45 minutes blew the Baggies away.
The scoring was opened by debutant Timothy Castagne, who rose highest in the box to head the ball into the net powerfully, before two Vardy penalties took the game out of the reach of the newly promoted side.
West Brom 0-3 Leicester
GOAL! West Brom 0-3 Leicester
James Justin got brought down in the box, allowing Vardy to put the ball down on the spot once again.
The striker slots the ball home with another unsaveable penalty, securing all three points for his side and putting himself one goal off Salah in the race for the golden boot.
West Brom 0-2 Leicester
GOAL! West Brom 0-2 Leicester
Vardy continues is hot scoring streak at The Hawthorns ater nestling his penalty into the bottom corner.
He then walks over to the empty stand and cups his ears.
Barnes breaks into the final third and Vardy is brought down in the box before Barnes could find him....
West Brom use the stoppage to make changes as Sawyers comes on for Edwards, while Furlong is replaced by Harper as they move to a back four.
West Brom make the first change of the match as Robson-Kanu comes in to replace Robinson.
GOAL! West Brom 0-1 Leicester
A dream debut for the Belgian as he connects well with Praet's cross to the back post to head the ball into the top corner.
A goal made in Belgium.
Second half!
Promising debut so far
Half time!
In what was a bright start by the Baggies, they failed to trouble Schmeichel, with the first proper chances of the game coming from Barnes and his Leicester team who grew into the game.
No outstanding saves have had to be made so far and the 0-0 score line is probably a fair reflection of the half.
A big second half is needed for both sides.
Vardy's first real sniff at goal.
Leicester starting to ask plenty of questions now.
West Brom have a freekick in a tricky area for the Foxes.
The resulting corner is well defended by Vardy.
Kick off!
The players take the knee and the ball is kicked off!
The teams emerge
Premier League is back at The Hawthorns
Fox on the hunt
No fans for the start of the season
Thoughts for the match
West Brom looks to be coming out with a back three, meaning they will play a formation that they had not used as much last season. This shift gives the Baggies more cover at the back for the likes of Vardy and Harvey Barnes who will be looking to penetrate the back line with their pace.
On the subject of Barnes, the young winger enjoyed a successful loan spell with today's opposition, but will be looking to come back to haunt his old side.
Leicester too make changes to their back line, although the changes are forced through a lack of options. Ndidi will play alongside Soyuncu in the heart of defence, while Castagne and Justin, who can both play on either flank, make up the rest of the back four. It is unclear which fullback will play in which position, but it would be thought that Castagne will play on the left to prepare for the return of Ricardo Pereira.
The Hawthorns have proved a happy hunting ground for Vardy and Leicester in the past, but every season is different and nothing can be seen as a given in the Premier League.
Leicester starting XI
West Brom starting XI
Brendan Rodgers on the strength of his squad ahead of the new season
When asked, he replied: “No we don’t. That’s something I’ve been pretty clear on.
“I think our idea this year was to improve the squad. The players in this last season, they’ve shown many great moments, and I think for them to improve, it’s going to need time, and work on the training field.
He added: “But also in order to improve, you need quality. That’s something we’ve talked about, and something that we can give the squad in order to help them. There was probably an area where in that last period, when we lost some of our players of quality, in order to rotate, we didn’t have that necessary depth. It was definitely an area we need to improve.”
Slaven Bilic on West Brom's survival hopes
"Now we're in the place where we want to be, we're in the place where we'd like to stay.
"We know exactly what we have to do to have a chance of being a protagonist in this league. We are ready."
Turning his attention to the change in quality, he said: "There is a difference. You have to improve. But it is possible [to stay up].
"From last season two out of three stayed up. Sheffield United very comfortably. Villa stayed up. I am not hoping, I am expecting us to stay up."
He added:"We're not going to approach this league or first game as a Championship side who will try to stay.
"No, we deserve to be there. We didn't get the wild card invitation to try this season. We deserved [it] through a very difficult year.
"We sacrificed a lot but now we have to show them we're deserving to be here."
Leicester team news
These defensive woes could see Wilfred Ndidi start at centre back, while new signing Timothy Castagne could make his debut.
James Maddison trained in the week, but also faces a fitness test to see whether he will be included.
West Brom team news
Respective calf and ankle problems could see Conor Townsend and Kenneth Zahore miss out on the game.
Last meeting between the sides
Salomon Rondon opened the scoring within the 10 minute mark to put his side ahead early on. After this however, the game swung heavily in Leicester's favour.
Jamie Vardy equalised in the 21st minute with a goal of the season winning volley that arrowed into the bottom corner, with the score staying at 1-1 at the half time break.
A dominant second half performance by the Foxes, with goals from Riyad Mahrez, Kelechi Iheanacho and a late strike by Vicente Iborra, saw the away side run off as 4-1 winners.
Both teams will be desperate for a win
Looking at the home side, the first objective on the list for West Brom will be to avoid relegation and retain their Premier League status. They will want to pick up the required points as soon as possible to prevent getting dragged into the relegation battle later on in the season and a win on the opening day could go a long way in setting up their season as they mean to go on.
Alternatively, Leicester have European football to contend with this season and last time that was the case, during their Champions League run in 2016/17, their league form suffered. That season, they got off to the worst possible start with a shock 2-1 defeat to another newly promoted side in Hull City, and from then on they struggled for consistency despite being the reigning champions of the league. A win will surely give the Foxes a lot of confidence as they look to improve on their performances from the end of last season that saw them squander their top four place.
Welcome back!
Welcome to the live coverage of Leicester City's opening game away to West Bromwich Albion in what will kick off a bumper season for the Foxes.
The away side have enjoyed travelling to the Hawthorns in recent years, with the current holder of the golden boot, Jamie Vardy, scoring in every single appearance in the league. He will be hoping to notch once again in a bid to retain his trophy.
However, the East Midlands side's numbers are depleted, with their defence especially struggling. West Brom will take confidence in this fact as they look to kick-start their return to the top league with a win.
Kick off at the Hawthorns is due on Sunday at 14:00.
Thanks for joining us and be sure to keep up with all the news and reaction right here on VAVEL!