Manchester United: Early impressions

Four games, 3 wins, 1 loss. That summarises Manchester United's 2020/21 season so far in all competitions.

It all began with an appalling loss at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace on the opening day of the Premier League; followed by a relatively convincing win vs Luton Town in the Carabao Cup.

Man United then went on to register a very fortuitous win v Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex stadium where the Seagulls struck the woodwork five times in 90 minutes. The most recent win came against the Seagulls again at the same venue, although it was a much more convincing performance from United, with a second-string team leading from the front with Juan Mata playing a starring role.

With transfer dealings yet to take shape, United's squad and performances still display some key characteristics: Four main men in attack, defensive frailties, a jam-packed midfield conundrum, and a squad depth crying out for more incomings in the transfer window.

Four-prong attack

Embed from Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood: Four players who are indispensable to the United starting XI in terms of carrying the major attacking threat.

In the league cup game vs Luton Town, the change in gears was evident when the attacking trio of Rashford, Greenwood and Fernandes entered the fray. A quick-fire double from Rashford and Greenwood bagging one goal each alongside Fernandes with an assist helped United register a convincing 3-0 scoreline in a game which was otherwise still in the balance with a meagre 1-0 lead in United's favour.

Although Greenwood is not an orthodox right-winger, he has been extensively deployed on the right flank thanks to his ability in front of goal with both feet and clinical finishing. He, alongside Rashford and Martial, constitutes United's fluid front three with a free exchange of positions between the trio alongside Fernandes in a free No.10 role pulling the attacking strings.

As United head deeper into the new season, the attacking burden still rests on these four top performers from last season.

A frail defence

United's defence has been a subject of scrutiny despite a relatively strong defensive record on paper last season. When Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof start alongside each other, there is something that makes one feel that it's a defensive disaster waiting to happen.

Embed from Getty Images

Maguire is strong in the air but lacks the pace to cope with most fast-paced attackers in the game. On the other hand, Lindelof does not have any characteristics that complement the Englishman in defence. The Swede gets easily bullied off the ball, lacks positional sense while tracking attackers and most importantly, he also lacks the pace to cope with fast opposition attacks. With both centre-halves having problems in dealing with pace, United are very prone to attacks where the opposition can easily find space behind the defence with a clear route to goal and only the keeper to beat.

United's transfer stance seems to be against signing a centre-half this summer. Amongst the current crop of players, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe are the most ideal defensive partners for Harry Maguire in terms of complementing characteristics. Fitness is an issue for both of them, however, with both Bailly and Tuanzebe returning to full fitness, it is expected that one of them becomes a regular feature alongside Maguire to boost United's defensive prowess. Teden Mengi is also an option in central defence, with the academy prospect considered to be one of the top talents at the club.

The midfield conundrum

Nemanja Matic makes United tick. That's a certainty especially with the calmness and positional awareness that the Serb brings to United's midfield. He is the ideal partner to either Paul Pogba or Donny Van de Beek in the two-man pivot that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prefers to play in most games. Matic provides cover to the central defence and also ensures a smooth and accurate transition of the ball from the back with his inch-perfect passes to the front-line.

Embed from Getty Images

Pogba has had a difficult start to the season after recently recovering from COVID-19. Out of form, not very assured on the ball and very little in terms of an out and out attacking threat describes the Frenchman's performances so far. However, the goal against Brighton in the Carabao Cup should boost his confidence. On the flip side, United now have Van de Beek at their disposal. The Dutchman who joined United from AFC Ajax this summer has had a very good start to his United career despite a relative lack of playing time. He is intelligent on the ball, with key runs in and around the opposition box and with the ability to pick the right pass and score key goals. Add Fred and Scott McTominay to the mix and Solskjaer has a really solid midfield contingent to pick from and complement Fernandes in the No.10 role.

Squad depth & Transfer hiccups

With the transfer window still open and United yet to make certain essential signings, the competency of those in charge of transfers and the depth of the squad to compete on all fronts is certainly in question.

Van de Beek represents United's only piece of transfer business this summer with key positions at right-wing and potentially at centre-back yet to be addressed. Based on the links so far, Jadon Sancho remains United's top priority summer signing to address the long unaddressed right-flank and take possession of the much-coveted and currently vacant Number 7 shirt at Old Trafford. Alex Telles from Porto is also seen as a potential signing at left-back.

However, with United hitting snags in both deals, alternatives such as Ousmane Dembele could also be pursued before the transfer window deadline on October 5th to address the right-wing spot. However, the decision to leave such essential deals pending this late in the transfer window is in no way ideal and if left unaddressed after the close of the window, will surely cause problems in terms of the performances on the pitch moving forward in the season with United competing on four fronts - Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. United's Champions League group stage draw doesn't do them any favour either, having been drawn in a potential "Group of Death" (Group H) alongside Paris Saint Germain, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir.

United determined to get a winger in before the deadline. Sancho still first choice but club also working on Dembele and Lucas Ocampos. Clock ticking https://t.co/QfHuIhkgUc @ESPNFC — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) October 2, 2020

📝 — Talks are still going on between Manchester United and Porto over Alex Telles but it's in the same situation as no agreement has been reached yet between the clubs #mufc #mujournal



[@FabrizioRomano] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) October 2, 2020

Incomings are not the only concern, with potential outgoing deals such as Chris Smalling's move to AS Roma and the futures of Diogo Dalot, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Sergio Romero yet to be decided.

With squad depth yet to be addressed and transfer dealings more uncertain than ever, it remains to be seen how the United squad shapes up post the transfer deadline. All in all, based on the early impressions, it promises to be yet another roller-coaster of a season at The Theatre of Dreams.