Alexander Hleb: Top three moments

Signed in June 2005, Alexander Hleb was signed by Arsenal, from German side Stuttgart for just over £10 million.

Although he was unable to win a trophy at his time at the club, he still managed to achieve 130 appearances in three years, as well as runners up medals in the Community Shield, Champions League and League Cup.

Though he only scored ten goals as an attacking midfielder, he still gained a reputation as a cult hero in red and white.

First Goal

Getting your first goal is always a special moment. Getting it at Highbury makes it even more so.

Hleb had that honour in his first season at the club.

In what can only be described as quite a one sided game, Arsenal put seven past Middlesbrough with no reply.

Theirry Henry managed to even break a record that night, equalling a goals record held by Cliff Bastin.

But it was with just over five minutes when a ball bounced around the area, which was slotted in by Hleb, that will be remembered most by the midfielder as he scored his first for the club, just as he was establishing himself at the club.

Champions League Final

Hleb's first season at the club was plagued by injury, sustaining a knee injury which kept him out till December of 2005.

He returned in Arsenal's final Champions League group game against Ajax and from there established a spot as a first choice regular.

The Gunners run in Europe was impressive, knocking out the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Villareal.

Hleb played a key role throughout the tournament, which earned him a place in the starting line-up for the final.

Though Arsenal went all the way, eventually losing 2-1 to Barcelona, Hleb had made history as the first ever Belarusian footballer to play in a Champions League Final.

Fulham Winner

In the summer of 2007, Arsenal said goodbye to arguably their greatest ever player in Henry.

The Gunners first game without Henry came up against a Fulham side who had barely survived the season before.

The visitors took a shock lead after a goalkeeping blunder from Jens Lehmann, before Robin van Persie equalised late on.

A winning start against a side who would be fighting relegation would be key for any potential title charge from Arsenal, especially without Henry.

Luckily for the Gunners, Hleb was there to the rescue, being played in and finishing calmly in the bottom corner to secure the three points, with the Emirates Stadium erupting in celebration.

Though Hleb was only at Arsenal for three seasons, before moving to Barcelona, he played with a variety of top players, called two stadiums home and had his name written in Gunners folk law.