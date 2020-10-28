As it happened: Leicester edge past AEK with goals from Vardy and Choudhury
James Maddison celebrates his strike in Leicester's Europa League victory against Zorya Luhansk | Photo: Getty/ Andrew Kearns - CameraSport

21:265 months ago

Goodbye!

Well, I'm finished here but there's loads more football to come tonight in the Europa League and at the weekend in the Premier League. 

 

For more on this match, make sure you read our report.

 

I've been Daniel Orme - thank you for joining me for AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City.

21:055 months ago

AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City

Well, Leicester were made to work for their win but they got there in the end. What are your thoughts on the match?
20:495 months ago

AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City

FT The final whistle blows in Athens. Goals from Jamie Vardy and Hamza Choudhury make it two from two for the Foxes despite Tankovic's reply. 
20:445 months ago

AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City

90' Four minutes added time in Athens. Can Leicester close this out or can AEK net a dramatic late equaliser?
20:405 months ago

AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City

85' Double change for the hosts. Insua is off for Machairas, whilst Bakakis is replaced by Vasilantonopoulos.
20:325 months ago

AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City

78' Luke Thomas becomes the first Leicester man to go into the book as he tries to shield the ball away and seemingly just taps his man on the face. Harsh call, that. 
20:285 months ago

AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City

74' The changes keep coming for the Foxes and Rodgers. James Maddison this time comes off for Harvey Barnes.
20:275 months ago

AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City

73' Another yellow card for the hosts. Insua goes into the book for a straight-armed challenge on Albrighton. 
20:265 months ago

AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City

Hope for AEK...

20:255 months ago

AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City

70' Rodgers makes another second-half change. The evening's opening goalscorer Jamie Vardy comes off for Kelechi Iheanacho.
20:215 months ago

AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City

66' Double change for Leicester as they attempt to close out the game. Under and Choudhury come off for midfielder duo Nampalys Mendy and Dennis Praet.
20:195 months ago

AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City

65' Crossbar! Cengiz Under goes close to re-establishing Leicester's two-goal cushion as he cuts in on his left foot and strikes the bar with a dipping effort!
20:155 months ago

AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City

61' Well, that is the worst attempt of the game. From a free-kick on the left-flank, Under rolls the ball into Maddison but the midfielder's shot flies high and wide, even out for a throw-in!
20:135 months ago

AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City

59' Second booking of the evening goes to Krsticic as he trips Maddison in the centre of the park.
20:115 months ago

AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City

56' Leicester trying to seize back control now. Choudhury lines up another drive, this time from the edge of the box. Tsintotas fumbles the ball to Vardy but saves the second time.
20:065 months ago

AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City

49' Almost a quickfire equaliser for AEK! Tankovic barges his way through again but scoops the ball high over the crossbar!
20:045 months ago

AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City

49' GOAL! Another substitute does get on the scoresheet but it's for AEK this time! Tankovic rolls away from the Leicester defence and with a fierce drive, nets through the legs of Schmeichel!
20:025 months ago

AEK Athens 0-2 Leicester City

47' Almost an instant impact from Thomas! His cross is wonderful but Vardy fails to get a meaningful connection!
20:005 months ago

AEK Athens 0-2 Leicester City

45' Back rolling in Greece. Both sides have made alterations at the break. Luke Thomas has been introduced for Christian Fuchs. Meanwhile, Ansarifard and Livaja are off for Tankovic and Oliveira.
19:575 months ago

AEK Athens 0-2 Leicester City

HT Have any thoughts for us on the first-half? Get involved on Twitter if you want to chat!
19:535 months ago

AEK Athens 0-2 Leicester City

HT Well, Rodgers will be thrilled with that first-half. Despite AEK starting the better, it's been pretty comfortable for the Foxes. They will surely be aiming to add to their lead after the break.
19:485 months ago

AEK Athens 0-2 Leicester City

Jumping for joy...

19:445 months ago

AEK Athens 0-2 Leicester City

HT Just like against Zorya Luhansk last time, Leicester are cruising as the half-time whistle blows. They are two goals to the good thanks to Jamie Vardy and Hamza Choudhury. 
19:405 months ago

AEK Athens 0-2 Leicester City

45' Two minutes added time at the Olympic Stadium.
19:375 months ago

AEK Athens 0-2 Leicester City

39' GOAL! Leicester have made Tsintotas pay for his mistake! Maddison's corner is flicked on and finds Hamza Choudhury unmarked at the far post. The Loughborough-born midfielder steadies himself and smashes the ball home!
19:355 months ago

AEK Athens 0-1 Leicester City

38' Another dodgy moment from Tsintotas! Maddison picks out Albrighton down the right, with the winger's cross hitting the goalkeeper and nearly rolling in!
19:325 months ago

AEK Athens 0-1 Leicester City

36' Nobody can get on the end of it! Fofana attempts a cheeky flick but fails to make contact.
19:295 months ago

AEK Athens 0-1 Leicester City

35' Vardy is working so hard here and manages to win Leicester a corner following great work down the left. Maddison to take...
19:255 months ago

AEK Athens 0-1 Leicester City

Perfect from the penalty spot...

19:255 months ago

AEK Athens 0-1 Leicester City

27' Another great chance for Livaja! The Croatian picks Wes Morgan's pocket after a loose touch and drives at the Leicester goal but his low shot is just wide!
19:225 months ago

AEK Athens 0-1 Leicester City

27' What a fantastic save! The ball is tossed into the Leicester box which Livaja manages to flick towards goal but Schmeichel manages to parry over! 
19:185 months ago

AEK Athens 0-1 Leicester City

23' More threat from Leicester! Vardy gets Under in-behind and the on-loan Roma man races away from the defence but the goalkeeper manages to scramble the ball behind.
19:165 months ago

AEK Athens 0-1 Leicester City

21' First booking of the match and it's a silly one. Maddison tries to turn away from Mantolas in the middle of the park but the AEK captain hauls the midfielder down.
19:155 months ago

AEK Athens 0-1 Leicester City

18' GOAL! The Foxes are up and running in Athens! After winning the penalty, Vardy elects to take responsibility and JUST manages to squeeze the ball home. Tsintotas managed to get a touch but it wasn't enough.
19:145 months ago

AEK Athens 0-0 Leicester City

18' Penalty to Leicester! It's a wonderful through-ball from Maddison for Vardy and the striker is taken down by AEK stopper Tsintotas - absolutely the correct decision. 
19:105 months ago

AEK Athens 0-0 Leicester City

15' There is Leicester's threat though! The ball falls to Maddison on the edge of the penalty area but his low effort drifts just wide!
19:095 months ago

AEK Athens 0-0 Leicester City

14' AEK continue to threaten and they manage to win another corner but Fofana manages to clear. The Greek side are enjoying a lot of the game as it stands.
19:085 months ago

AEK Athens 0-0 Leicester City

13' Interesting scoreline from the other game in this group with Braga racing into a 2-0 lead against Zorya Luhansk. 
19:055 months ago

AEK Athens 0-0 Leicester City

10' Good chance for the hosts! Mantalos manages to scamper down the left-flank and his low ball is dangerous but can't find one of his team-mates. 
19:025 months ago

AEK Athens 0-0 Leicester City

7' First chance for AEK to get forward with a couple of corners, Lopes winning the second off of Maddison. You feel like set pieces are going to be the main threat for the hosts tonight.
18:595 months ago

AEK Athens 0-0 Leicester City

3' It's actually a poor effort from the England man as a low effort cannons into the wall. He then tries again to find Wes Morgan but the referee awards a free-kick for the Foxes.
18:585 months ago

AEK Athens 0-0 Leicester City

3' Early free kick for Leicester, who have settled the better, just outside of the area. Maddison is the man fouled and looks like stepping up.
18:555 months ago

AEK Athens 0-0 Leicester City

1' The hosts get the game moving! Can Leicester make it two from two? 
18:515 months ago

Close to kick-off

Teams on their way out now in Athens. Edging closer to kick-off.
18:455 months ago

Get involved

Vote how you think this evening's match is going to go below... 
18:445 months ago

Warm-ups

Getting warmed up in Greece...

17:495 months ago

Team News

AEK Starting XI: Tsintotas; Bakakis, Svarnas, Nedelcearu, Insua; Shakhov, Krsticic, Livaja, Mantalos; Lopes, Ansarifard.

Substitutes: Athanassiadis, Theocharis, Laci, Hnid, Mitaj, Vassilantonopoulos, Sabanadzovic, Botos, Tankovic, Oliveira, Christopoulos, Macheras.

17:465 months ago

Team News

Leicester City Starting XI: Schmeichel; Albrighton, Fuchs, Morgan, Fofana, Justin; Choudhury, Tielemans, Under, Maddison, Vardy.

Substitutes: Ward, Jakupović, Thomas, Mendy, Praet, Barnes, Pérez, Iheanacho.

17:245 months ago

Spectacular Arena

Despite this game being in the Europa League, the match is set to take place in an arena that's surely worthy of the Champions League.

16:535 months ago

Teams...

Just an hour until the line-ups are set to be announced. Could we see either of Vardy or Under start for the Foxes today?
00:525 months ago

Click for more

Meanwhile, if you want more information ahead of AEK Athens vs Leicester City, why not get on VAVEL's match preview?
00:525 months ago

Join the conversation

A reminder that kick-off is coming up at 17:55pm but you can get involved in all of the chat by following our official Twitter accounts. You can find us at @VAVEL and @LeicesterVAVEL.
00:505 months ago

Mutual Friend

Coming into the clash, there is certainly one man who will be keeping a keen eye on the match and that is former midfielder Theo Zagorakis. The Greek represented both sides throughout his 19-year career, making exactly 68 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions, then spending four seasons with AEK.

00:495 months ago

Brendan Rodgers on AEK Athens

It’s fair to say that Foxes boss Rodgers is not expecting an easy ride this evening. Talking in his pre-match press conference, he said: “Luhansk played 4-4-2 diamond and they were aggressive in their game. AEK play a 4-3-3 or a 5-3-2 too. You expect a big test here. Whichever system they play, it will be a big test for us.”
00:495 months ago

Leicester City Team News

Rodgers also has his own concerns with his squad which includes long-term absentees Wilfred Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu. Daniel Amartey is also restricted to the sidelines.

In better news, Jamie Vardy should make his Europa League debut after coming off the bench to score the winning goal against Arsenal. Another substitute, Cengiz Under, also made an impact by teeing up the striker so could be in contention to start in Athens.

00:465 months ago

AEK Athens Team News

Massimo Carrera has a few injury problems to contend with for the visit of Leicester. Damien Szyamanski, Levi Garcia and Andres Simoes have stepped all their respective recoveries but the match is likely to come too soon.
00:455 months ago

Find the match on TV

If you want to watch AEK Athens vs Leicester City this evening, you can find it on BT Sport ESPN. Coverage of the match gets underway at 17:30pm.
00:455 months ago

Opposite starts

After finishing fifth in the Premier League last season, Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester enjoyed a great start to life in the Europa League with a 3-0 home win against Ukrainian outfit Zorya Luhansk. Meanwhile, AEK did not get off to the best start, securing their own 3-0 result but this time it was a loss.

00:435 months ago

Welcome!

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Matchday Two of the UEFA Europa League. To kick off today’s proceedings, we go to the Olympic Stadium in Athens where Leicester City are set to do battle with AEK Athens. My name is Daniel Orme and I will be taking you through the match. Kick-off is coming at 17:55pm.
