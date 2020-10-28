As it happened: Leicester edge past AEK with goals from Vardy and Choudhury

ADVERTISEMENT
Goodbye!
AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City
Well, Leicester were made to work for their win but they got there in the end. What are your thoughts on the match?
AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City
FT The final whistle blows in Athens. Goals from Jamie Vardy and Hamza Choudhury make it two from two for the Foxes despite Tankovic's reply.
AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City
90' Four minutes added time in Athens. Can Leicester close this out or can AEK net a dramatic late equaliser?
AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City
85' Double change for the hosts. Insua is off for Machairas, whilst Bakakis is replaced by Vasilantonopoulos.
AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City
78' Luke Thomas becomes the first Leicester man to go into the book as he tries to shield the ball away and seemingly just taps his man on the face. Harsh call, that.
AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City
74' The changes keep coming for the Foxes and Rodgers. James Maddison this time comes off for Harvey Barnes.
AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City
73' Another yellow card for the hosts. Insua goes into the book for a straight-armed challenge on Albrighton.
AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City
AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City
70' Rodgers makes another second-half change. The evening's opening goalscorer Jamie Vardy comes off for Kelechi Iheanacho.
AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City
66' Double change for Leicester as they attempt to close out the game. Under and Choudhury come off for midfielder duo Nampalys Mendy and Dennis Praet.
AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City
65' Crossbar! Cengiz Under goes close to re-establishing Leicester's two-goal cushion as he cuts in on his left foot and strikes the bar with a dipping effort!
AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City
61' Well, that is the worst attempt of the game. From a free-kick on the left-flank, Under rolls the ball into Maddison but the midfielder's shot flies high and wide, even out for a throw-in!
AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City
59' Second booking of the evening goes to Krsticic as he trips Maddison in the centre of the park.
AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City
56' Leicester trying to seize back control now. Choudhury lines up another drive, this time from the edge of the box. Tsintotas fumbles the ball to Vardy but saves the second time.
AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City
49' Almost a quickfire equaliser for AEK! Tankovic barges his way through again but scoops the ball high over the crossbar!
AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City
49' GOAL! Another substitute does get on the scoresheet but it's for AEK this time! Tankovic rolls away from the Leicester defence and with a fierce drive, nets through the legs of Schmeichel!
AEK Athens 0-2 Leicester City
47' Almost an instant impact from Thomas! His cross is wonderful but Vardy fails to get a meaningful connection!
AEK Athens 0-2 Leicester City
45' Back rolling in Greece. Both sides have made alterations at the break. Luke Thomas has been introduced for Christian Fuchs. Meanwhile, Ansarifard and Livaja are off for Tankovic and Oliveira.
AEK Athens 0-2 Leicester City
HT Have any thoughts for us on the first-half? Get involved on Twitter if you want to chat!
AEK Athens 0-2 Leicester City
HT Well, Rodgers will be thrilled with that first-half. Despite AEK starting the better, it's been pretty comfortable for the Foxes. They will surely be aiming to add to their lead after the break.
AEK Athens 0-2 Leicester City
AEK Athens 0-2 Leicester City
HT Just like against Zorya Luhansk last time, Leicester are cruising as the half-time whistle blows. They are two goals to the good thanks to Jamie Vardy and Hamza Choudhury.
AEK Athens 0-2 Leicester City
45' Two minutes added time at the Olympic Stadium.
AEK Athens 0-2 Leicester City
39' GOAL! Leicester have made Tsintotas pay for his mistake! Maddison's corner is flicked on and finds Hamza Choudhury unmarked at the far post. The Loughborough-born midfielder steadies himself and smashes the ball home!
AEK Athens 0-1 Leicester City
38' Another dodgy moment from Tsintotas! Maddison picks out Albrighton down the right, with the winger's cross hitting the goalkeeper and nearly rolling in!
AEK Athens 0-1 Leicester City
36' Nobody can get on the end of it! Fofana attempts a cheeky flick but fails to make contact.
AEK Athens 0-1 Leicester City
35' Vardy is working so hard here and manages to win Leicester a corner following great work down the left. Maddison to take...
AEK Athens 0-1 Leicester City
AEK Athens 0-1 Leicester City
27' Another great chance for Livaja! The Croatian picks Wes Morgan's pocket after a loose touch and drives at the Leicester goal but his low shot is just wide!
AEK Athens 0-1 Leicester City
27' What a fantastic save! The ball is tossed into the Leicester box which Livaja manages to flick towards goal but Schmeichel manages to parry over!
AEK Athens 0-1 Leicester City
23' More threat from Leicester! Vardy gets Under in-behind and the on-loan Roma man races away from the defence but the goalkeeper manages to scramble the ball behind.
AEK Athens 0-1 Leicester City
21' First booking of the match and it's a silly one. Maddison tries to turn away from Mantolas in the middle of the park but the AEK captain hauls the midfielder down.
AEK Athens 0-1 Leicester City
18' GOAL! The Foxes are up and running in Athens! After winning the penalty, Vardy elects to take responsibility and JUST manages to squeeze the ball home. Tsintotas managed to get a touch but it wasn't enough.
AEK Athens 0-0 Leicester City
18' Penalty to Leicester! It's a wonderful through-ball from Maddison for Vardy and the striker is taken down by AEK stopper Tsintotas - absolutely the correct decision.
AEK Athens 0-0 Leicester City
15' There is Leicester's threat though! The ball falls to Maddison on the edge of the penalty area but his low effort drifts just wide!
AEK Athens 0-0 Leicester City
14' AEK continue to threaten and they manage to win another corner but Fofana manages to clear. The Greek side are enjoying a lot of the game as it stands.
AEK Athens 0-0 Leicester City
13' Interesting scoreline from the other game in this group with Braga racing into a 2-0 lead against Zorya Luhansk.
AEK Athens 0-0 Leicester City
10' Good chance for the hosts! Mantalos manages to scamper down the left-flank and his low ball is dangerous but can't find one of his team-mates.
AEK Athens 0-0 Leicester City
7' First chance for AEK to get forward with a couple of corners, Lopes winning the second off of Maddison. You feel like set pieces are going to be the main threat for the hosts tonight.
AEK Athens 0-0 Leicester City
3' It's actually a poor effort from the England man as a low effort cannons into the wall. He then tries again to find Wes Morgan but the referee awards a free-kick for the Foxes.
AEK Athens 0-0 Leicester City
3' Early free kick for Leicester, who have settled the better, just outside of the area. Maddison is the man fouled and looks like stepping up.
AEK Athens 0-0 Leicester City
1' The hosts get the game moving! Can Leicester make it two from two?
Close to kick-off
Teams on their way out now in Athens. Edging closer to kick-off.
Vote how you think this evening's match is going to go below...
📊 PREDICTION: Will #LCFC extend their perfect start to life in the @EuropaLeague against #AEK?— LCFC VAVEL (@LeicesterVAVEL) October 29, 2020
Warm-ups
Getting warmed up in Greece...
Team News
AEK Starting XI: Tsintotas; Bakakis, Svarnas, Nedelcearu, Insua; Shakhov, Krsticic, Livaja, Mantalos; Lopes, Ansarifard.
Substitutes: Athanassiadis, Theocharis, Laci, Hnid, Mitaj, Vassilantonopoulos, Sabanadzovic, Botos, Tankovic, Oliveira, Christopoulos, Macheras.
Leicester City Starting XI: Schmeichel; Albrighton, Fuchs, Morgan, Fofana, Justin; Choudhury, Tielemans, Under, Maddison, Vardy.
Substitutes: Ward, Jakupović, Thomas, Mendy, Praet, Barnes, Pérez, Iheanacho.
Spectacular Arena
Despite this game being in the Europa League, the match is set to take place in an arena that's surely worthy of the Champions League.
Teams...
Just an hour until the line-ups are set to be announced. Could we see either of Vardy or Under start for the Foxes today?
Meanwhile, if you want more information ahead of AEK Athens vs Leicester City, why not get on VAVEL's match preview?
A reminder that kick-off is coming up at 17:55pm but you can get involved in all of the chat by following our official Twitter accounts. You can find us at @VAVEL and @LeicesterVAVEL.
Mutual Friend
Coming into the clash, there is certainly one man who will be keeping a keen eye on the match and that is former midfielder Theo Zagorakis. The Greek represented both sides throughout his 19-year career, making exactly 68 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions, then spending four seasons with AEK.
Brendan Rodgers on AEK Athens
It’s fair to say that Foxes boss Rodgers is not expecting an easy ride this evening. Talking in his pre-match press conference, he said: “Luhansk played 4-4-2 diamond and they were aggressive in their game. AEK play a 4-3-3 or a 5-3-2 too. You expect a big test here. Whichever system they play, it will be a big test for us.”
Leicester City Team News
Rodgers also has his own concerns with his squad which includes long-term absentees Wilfred Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu. Daniel Amartey is also restricted to the sidelines.
In better news, Jamie Vardy should make his Europa League debut after coming off the bench to score the winning goal against Arsenal. Another substitute, Cengiz Under, also made an impact by teeing up the striker so could be in contention to start in Athens.
AEK Athens Team News
Massimo Carrera has a few injury problems to contend with for the visit of Leicester. Damien Szyamanski, Levi Garcia and Andres Simoes have stepped all their respective recoveries but the match is likely to come too soon.
Find the match on TV
If you want to watch AEK Athens vs Leicester City this evening, you can find it on BT Sport ESPN. Coverage of the match gets underway at 17:30pm.
Opposite starts
After finishing fifth in the Premier League last season, Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester enjoyed a great start to life in the Europa League with a 3-0 home win against Ukrainian outfit Zorya Luhansk. Meanwhile, AEK did not get off to the best start, securing their own 3-0 result but this time it was a loss.
Welcome!
Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Matchday Two of the UEFA Europa League. To kick off today’s proceedings, we go to the Olympic Stadium in Athens where Leicester City are set to do battle with AEK Athens. My name is Daniel Orme and I will be taking you through the match. Kick-off is coming at 17:55pm.
I've been Daniel Orme - thank you for joining me for AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester City.