Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, ones to watch

With the return of the EFL Championship this weekend, both Barnsley and Nottingham Forest will be hoping the two-week break hasn't been a hindrance to their winning form produced prior to the international break.

New Tykes boss Valérien Ismaël has enjoyed a successful start to his Barnsley career; a total of three wins, one draw and just one defeat has seen the Frenchman collect 10 points and guide his side away from the Championship relegation zone.

The excellent form displayed also saw Ismaël nominated for October's manager of the month award - ultimately missing out to Middlesbrough's Neil Warnock. Despite not scooping up the accolade, to have been nominated in just his first month as Barnsley boss shows how impressive his early work has been.

As for the visitors, Chris Hughton and his Nottingham Forest side will be hoping to extend their mini winning run, that they had started before the international break. Back to back wins over Coventry City and Wycombe Wanderers installed a degree of confidence that the new Reds manager, Hughton, may have finally found the right formula to start putting a string of good results together.

Since Hughton's arrival, Forest have picked up 12 points from his first seven games. A run of form that would have seen the Reds find themselves in the top six, had the season begun when Hughton took the reigns at the City Ground.

Team news

Barnsley will be without both Ben Williams and Jordan Green, with their long term injuries seeing them ruled out until next year. There are still slight concerns over the fitness of key players Cauley Woodrow and Jordan Williams, although they are expected to feature in some way. The Tykes will also be without the suspended Mike Bähre.

Forest have no new injury concerns following the two-week international break. However, they will still be without a long list of players with longer term injury issues. Lewis Grabban, Fouad Bachirou, Tyler Blackett and Joe Worrall all remained sidelined.

Predicted lineups

Barnsley: (3-4-2-1)

Walton; Sollbauer, Helik, Andersen; Frieser, Mowatt, James, Styles; Chaplin, Simoes; Woodrow.

Nottingham Forest: (4-4-1-1)

Samba; Christie; Figueiredo; McKenna, Ribeiro; Knockaert; Colback; Yates; Lolley; Guerrero; Taylor.

Ones to watch

Tykes captain Alex Mowatt recently won Championship goal of the month for October, for his spectacular striker in a 1-1 draw at Millwall. And that goal was only one of many that make up his collection of 'wonder goals' that he has scored throughout his career and Barnsley will be hoping he can produce some more magic, from that lethal left foot of his.

In their last game Forest boss, Chris Hughton, employed striker Miguel Angel Guerrero just behind the Reds' leading man, Lyle Taylor. The two linked up excellently and looked a perfect match, as they went on to win 2-0. The ex Olympiacos man will need to again link up well with Taylor, if Forest are to be successful again this Saturday.

How to watch

To watch this weekend's game you'll need to subscribe to the club's respective 'iFollow' services - at a charge of £10.