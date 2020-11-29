As it happened: Fulham move out of drop zone with Leicester win

ADVERTISEMENT
Leicester City 1-2 Fulham
Leicester City 1-2 Fulham
Leicester City 1-2 Fulham
Leicester City 1-2 Fulham
Leicester City 1-2 Fulham
Leicester City 1-2 Fulham
Leicester City 1-2 Fulham
Leicester City 0-2 Fulham
Leicester City 0-2 Fulham
Leicester City 0-2 Fulham
Leicester City 0-2 Fulham
Leicester City 0-2 Fulham
Leicester City 0-2 Fulham
Leicester City 0-2 Fulham
Leicester City 0-2 Fulham
Leicester City 0-2 Fulham
Leicester City 0-2 Fulham
Leicester City 0-2 Fulham
Leicester City 0-2 Fulham
Leicester City 0-2 Fulham
Leicester City 0-2 Fulham
Leicester City 0-2 Fulham
Leicester City 0-1 Fulham
Leicester City 0-1 Fulham
Leicester City 0-1 Fulham
Leicester City 0-1 Fulham
Leicester City 0-0 Fulham
Leicester City 0-0 Fulham
Leicester City 0-0 Fulham
Leicester City 0-0 Fulham
Leicester City 0-0 Fulham
Leicester City 0-0 Fulham
Leicester City 0-0 Fulham
Leicester City 0-0 Fulham
Leicester City 0-0 Fulham
Leicester City 0-0 Fulham
Leicester City 0-0 Fulham
Leicester City 0-0 Fulham
Countdown begins
Goals expected
Warm-ups
Predictions?
🤔 PREDICTIONS: Which way is tonight's game going to go? #LCFC #FFC— LCFC VAVEL (@LeicesterVAVEL) November 30, 2020
Under the lights...
Changes
Rodgers brings in Luke Thomas and Dennis Praet for Marc Albrighton and Harvey Barnes. Meanwhile, Tom Cairney and Mario Lemina are replaced by Anguissa and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Fulham Team News
Substitutes: Rodak, Ream, Bryan, Lemina, Cairney, Kamara, Mitrovic.
Leicester City Team News
Substitutes: Ward, Morgan, Choudhury, Albrighton, Barnes, Under, Iheanacho.
On fire...
Tell us your teams...
Join the conversation
Parker on Fulham job…
He said: “I'm not the owner. Only he can decide that. If he feels and understands where we are this year, the things we are doing and where that can lead us then, hopefully, we become stronger for that.
“He'll make those decisions, of course. I understand that in my position. First and foremost we have to try and win games.”
Rodgers on schedule…
He said: “I think the players have, up until this point. shown they are coping with that and have adapted to it really well.
"You have to retain that humility, you can never think because it's going well in Europe and you have qualified that in the next game you can be anything less than 100 per cent.
"The players know that and we will be ready for Fulham."