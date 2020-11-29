As it happened: Fulham move out of drop zone with Leicester win
Leicester City host Fulham at the King Power Stadium on Monday evening | Photo: Getty/ Marc Atkins

20:424 months ago

Leicester City 1-2 Fulham

Well, what a game I've just watched. Fulham delighted, Leicester disappointed. For more on this game, make sure you read our report. Otherwise, I'm done here but make sure you stick around with VAVEL for West Ham United vs Aston Villa.
20:354 months ago

Leicester City 1-2 Fulham

Huge celebrations for the visitors at the final whistle...

20:264 months ago

Leicester City 1-2 Fulham

FT The final whistle blows! Fulham have managed to secure a huge victory at the King Power Stadium - just their second of the season! 
20:244 months ago

Leicester City 1-2 Fulham

90+4' That's the chance! A ball into the box from Tielemans gets to Justin and the defender squares to Iheanacho but the Nigerian can't stab home!
20:194 months ago

Leicester City 1-2 Fulham

90' Substitution from Scott Parker. Lookman comes off for Joe Bryan. Meanwhile, FIVE minutes stoppage time has been signalled.
20:174 months ago

Leicester City 1-2 Fulham

87' In the meantime, Fulham have brought on Mitrovic. Can Scott Parker's troops hold on? 
20:164 months ago

Leicester City 1-2 Fulham

86' GOAL! Here we go, Leicester finally get a foothold! Vardy knocks down the ball and Barnes lashes into the top corner for his second goal in as many games!
20:114 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Fulham

82' Just a brief break in play here as Decordova-Reid goes down and starts receiving treatment. 
20:064 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Fulham

77' First change for Fulham. Mario Lemina replaces Ruben Loftus-Cheek. 
20:044 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Fulham

74' Great save from Schmeichel to stop Fulham getting their third after Lookman gets on the end of Robinson's cutback.
20:004 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Fulham

71' That was almost awful from Leicester. Evans' freekick is woeful and goes close to trickling into his own net, Fofana intercepts but fails to clear before Loftus-Cheek wins a corner. 
19:574 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Fulham

68' Well, Leicester just cannot get beyond Fulham. Under has looked the most likely to create something but the hosts remain frustrated thus far.
19:504 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Fulham

61' Just half an hour remaining and Fulham are holding firm despite Leicester enjoying a lot of the ball. 
19:464 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Fulham

57' Leicester still trying to find a way through Fulham. Maddison wins a corner. 
19:384 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Fulham

48' Chance for Leicester! Maddison's free-kick from the left is towards Vardy but the striker completely mistimes his kick and makes no contact with the ball.
19:354 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Fulham

45' Back underway in Leicester. Rodgers has made two changes at the break. Harvey Barnes and Cengiz Under on for Praet and Thomas.
19:244 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Fulham

The men that matter today..

19:214 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Fulham

HT Well, what a scoreline we have on our hands here at the King Power Stadium. Fulham two goals to the good after a vintage counter-attacking performance. Scott Parker will be delighted.
19:194 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Fulham

45+1' Leicester trying to find a route back into this one late on in the half but Areola produces a simple save to hold Fuchs' shot. 
19:154 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Fulham

43' Frustrating for Leicester now. Maddison picks up the ball just outside of the penalty area but his shot flies over the crossbar. Rodgers does not look happy at all. 
19:134 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Fulham

41' Fulham certainly have their tales up now as Schmeichel has to produce a great save to deny Cavaleiro!
19:114 months ago

Leicester City 0-2 Fulham

38' GOAL! The curse is over for Fulham as Ivan Cavaleiro thunders past Schmeichel! What a scoreline this is!
19:104 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Fulham

36' Penalty to Fulham! After a long VAR wait, the referee elects to go over to the monitor to look at Christian Fuchs' challenge on Bobby Decordova-Reid and points to the spot. 
19:064 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Fulham

This man has certainly made up for his penalty miss...

19:044 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Fulham

31' Almost an instant reply from Leicester! Vardy gets in behind but Adarabioyo manages to clear behind.
19:034 months ago

Leicester City 0-1 Fulham

29' GOAL! A lethal counter-attack from Fulham sees them take the lead. Anguissa shows great skill to shrug off a few challenges before playing the ball to Lookman. The winger stays cool to steer into the far corner.
19:004 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Fulham

26' Well that was clever from Vardy. He manages to get onto the end of Praet's low ball and tries an audacious flick with his backheel but Areola claims. Would have been reminiscent of his goal against Germany in 2016, that!
18:574 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Fulham

25' Leicester starting to exert some consistent pressure now. Tielemans' lofted ball is just headed away before Fuchs cross towards Vardy is claimed by Areola.
18:514 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Fulham

19' How have Leicester not scored?! Maddison's free-kick is deflected to Tielemans, with the Belgian's low effort bouncing off the base of the post. It arrives at the feet of Fofana but his stabbed effort then hits the crossbar!
18:504 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Fulham

18' First booking of the match goes to Harrison Reed. Justin runs at the midfielder before he is taken down on the edge of the area. Leicester free-kick.
18:484 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Fulham

16' It's the former Everton man who steps up but his effort is high and wide.
18:474 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Fulham

14' Fuchs is the first to the ball and manages to clear for a throw-in but the visitors win a free-kick on the edge of the area following Mendy's foul on Lookman. 
18:454 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Fulham

14' Now Fulham earn their first corner, Loftus-Cheek earning it.
18:434 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Fulham

11' The corner is initially cleared by Fulham before the ball arrives at the feet of Tielemans. The Belgian lets fly but his shot is well blocked.
18:424 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Fulham

10' First corner of the game as Justin's cross deflects behind off of Robinson.
18:394 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Fulham

7' Important interception from Andersen as Thomas gets beyond the Fulham backline and looks for Vardy with a low cross. First time the hosts have really threatened thus far. 
18:344 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Fulham

2' Early free-kick for Leicester in their own half, Antonee Robinson challenges James Justin for the ball but brings the defender down. The Foxes elect to play it around the back. 
18:324 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Fulham

1' After a period of applause for Diego Maradona and Papa Bouba Diop, we're moving at the King Power Stadium!
18:264 months ago

Countdown begins

Players on their way out onto the pitch now. Kick-off is only a few minutes away... 
18:224 months ago

Goals expected

Let's hope we enjoy a Monday evening thriller tonight. In the last six meetings between these two sides, there has been 29 goals scored - almost five per game!
18:064 months ago

Warm-ups

Both sides getting prepared ahead of kick-off...

18:004 months ago

Predictions?

17:474 months ago

Under the lights...

17:374 months ago

Changes

Well, both managers have elected to make changes for today's meeting at the King Power. 

Rodgers brings in Luke Thomas and Dennis Praet for Marc Albrighton and Harvey Barnes. Meanwhile, Tom Cairney and Mario Lemina are replaced by Anguissa and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

17:334 months ago

Fulham Team News

Starting XI: Areola; Robinson, Adarabioyo, Adersen, Aina; Reed, Anguissa, Loftus-Cheek; Lookman, Cavaleiro, Reid. 

Substitutes: Rodak, Ream, Bryan, Lemina, Cairney, Kamara, Mitrovic.

17:324 months ago

Leicester City Team News

Starting XI: Schmeichel; Fuchs, Evans, Fofana; Thomas, Mendy, Tielemans, Praet, Justin; Maddison, Vardy.

Substitutes: Ward, Morgan, Choudhury, Albrighton, Barnes, Under, Iheanacho.

17:014 months ago

On fire...

One man who Fulham will certainly have to keep an eye on tonight is Jamie Vardy. The striker has already scored ten goals this season after his late equaliser against Braga last Thursday. 

16:314 months ago

Tell us your teams...

Just ONE hour until the team sheets will be submitted. If you were in Brendan Rodgers' or Scott Parker's shoes, what XIs would you select this evening? 
14:474 months ago

Join the conversation

14:464 months ago

Parker on Fulham job…

Having won just one out of their opening nine matches, Fulham boss Parker has come under some pressure. The former midfielder though has suggested that he is not concerned about his position.

He said: “I'm not the owner. Only he can decide that. If he feels and understands where we are this year, the things we are doing and where that can lead us then, hopefully, we become stronger for that.

“He'll make those decisions, of course. I understand that in my position. First and foremost we have to try and win games.”

14:454 months ago

Rodgers on schedule…

Coming into this game, it marks another match in Leicester’s packed schedule having had to balance Europa League and Premier League football. However, Rodgers is delighted with how well his players have adapted.

He said: “I think the players have, up until this point. shown they are coping with that and have adapted to it really well.

"You have to retain that humility, you can never think because it's going well in Europe and you have qualified that in the next game you can be anything less than 100 per cent.

"The players know that and we will be ready for Fulham."

14:444 months ago

Fulham Team News

Much like their hosts, Fulham could make a few changes for Monday’s game. Mitrovic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could have done enough to start, whilst Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa could potentially be included in the starting XI. Aboubakar Kamara may also be back in contention after serving his suspension. Meanwhile, Kenny Tete, Terence Kongolo and Joshua Onomah all remain on the sidelines.

14:404 months ago

Leicester City Team News

There could be a few changes seen to the Leicester side who were defeated by Liverpool. Marc Albrighton could drop out in place of the returning Timothy Castagne, whilst Luke Thomas could also be drafted in after his goal in Portugal. Ricardo Pereira and Wilfred Ndidi are both edging closer to full fitness but are unlikely to be risked in this match.
14:374 months ago

Last time out

These two teams only last came together at the back end of the 2018/19 season. Youri Tielemans, who had joined the Foxes on-loan from Monaco, opened the scoring in the first-half before Floyd Ayite struck an equaliser for Fulham. Jamie Vardy sealed victory for Leicester late on with two goals within the closing 15 minutes.

14:354 months ago

Missed opportunities for Fulham

Currently sitting 19th in the table on just four points, Scott Parker’s Fulham have not had the best start to life in the league. However, there could be an argument to suggest that the Londoners should be somewhat better off. Penalty misses from Ivan Cavaleiro, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ademola Lookman has cost them, with their latest match ending in a 3-2 defeat to Everton.
14:344 months ago

Leicester look to bounce back

Despite their excellent start to the 2020/21 campaign in both the Premier League and the Europa League, Leicester are aiming to bounce back from a poor defeat last time out in the league. Brendan Rodgers’ men travelled to Anfield to take on reigning champions Liverpool last weekend, falling to a 3-0 defeat. They then managed to come from behind late on against Braga to draw 3-3.

14:314 months ago

Welcome!

Good evening everyone and welcome to the latest instalment of this weekend’s Premier League action. Our focus tonight is a match that could have implications at both ends of the table as Leicester City host Fulham at the King Power Stadium. Kick-off is coming up at 5:30pm.
