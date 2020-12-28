Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted line-ups and ones to watch

Brentford host AFC Bournemouth in a mouthwatering top-six clash at the Brentford Community Stadium. The Cherries sit third, while the Bees are in fourth and are level on points with the South Coast club, however, one place better on goal difference.

These are two of the hottest teams in the EFL Championship as Brentford have gone 14 games unbeaten since a 3-2 loss to Stoke City on October 24th. As for Bournemouth, they have not conceded in their last five matches, three of them wins.

Team news

Brentford will be without Christian Norgaard after having a minor setback in the EFL Cup victory over Newcastle United with an ankle injury.

Defenders Pontus Jansson, Henrik Dalsgaard and Rico Henry all overcame minor issues in time to play the full 90 minutes on Saturday against the Bluebirds.

Bournemouth boss, Jason Tindall, revealed that Joshua King has overcome the back issues that saw him miss the goalless draw against Luton Town, while David Brooks has overcome his injury issues. Arnaut Danjuma and Chris Mepham are still not ready to return.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford: Martin; Jansson, Dalsgaard, Pinnock, Henry; Dasilva, Jensen, Janelt; Mbeumo, Toney, Canos

AFC Bournemouth: Begovic; Kelly, Simpson, Cook, Smith; Lerma, Cook; Stanislas, Brooks, King; Solanke

Previous meeting

The last time the two sides met in a league fixture was in the 2014-15 season when Brentford ran out 3-1 winners at Griffin Park. Jonathan Douglas gave the Bees a ninth-minute lead only to see Marc Pugh equalize on the half-hour mark.

Embed from Getty Images

Alex Pritchard gave Brentford the lead in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, and Chris Long added the hosts' third in the third minute of second-half stoppage time, as The Bees pulled to within a point of the playoff places.

Ones to watch

Sergi Canos scored the first hat-trick of his career in the victory over Cardiff and along with Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbuemo, forms one of the most potent trios in all of English football.

AFC Bournemouth are second-highest scorers in the division with 34 goals and Dominic Solanke leads the attack with eight while Junior Stanislas added six.

Managers' thoughts

Brentford boss Thomas Frank spoke highly of Bournemouth, who are looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

"We respect Bournemouth a lot", he said. "They are one of the biggest favorites to get promoted this season. They are in a very good position and have experience and quality in the team.

"I expect it to be a big game between two teams who want to attack. We will go for the win and Bournemouth will go for the win. It will be a top test for where we are."

Tindall spoke about the recent news that Jack Wilshere is training with the club and what he brings to the training ground.

"It was the same the first time around when we signed Jack. When he first came to the football club, it was a big signing for us then and with a player of his quality and experience can only be a good thing."

When talking about Brentford, the Cherries boss heaped praise on the London outfit, who are aiming for a place in the Premier League that they nearly got last year.

"Very, very good side. Unlucky in the Championship play-off final last year and they had a very, very good year in the Championship last year. They're doing extremely well now.

"A team, in my opinion, that like to play football the right way. Very, very talented young players and it should make for a very entertaining game. Two teams that like to play football, like to attack, like to score."

How to watch

Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth will be shown on Sky Sports Football from 5pm with kick-off at 5:30pm. Sky Customers can also watch on Sky Go or the Sky Sports app.