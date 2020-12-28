Manchester United Vs Wolves: Pre-match analysis

Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to earn a victory for the first time in two games when they travel to Manchester United tomorrow night.

The Wanderers sit 11th in the Premier League on 21 points and with a win at Old Trafford, will see them leapfrog West Ham United into tenth place if the Hammers drop points at home to Southampton.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing the Red Devils are positioned fourth in the table after having earned 27 points from 14 games.

Consequently, due to Leicester City dropping points on the road to Crystal Palace along with Everton's home game with Manchester City being postponed, three points for United will see them rise into second.

United in good form

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are currently experiencing a good vein of form as they are unbeaten in the last eight games with their last loss coming at the start of November when lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal.

However nearly two months since that lacklustre display, United obtain the best form in the league after winning six and drawing two of the previous eight encounters.

Going into the clash against Nuno Espirito Santo's side, the Red Devils will be full of confidence especially considering that scoring goals are coming something of a regular occurrence.

Consequently, with the threats going forward from the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood that Wolves must be aware of, they must ensure that their defensive shape and set up is spot on if they hope to come away from Old Trafford with any points.

Fernandes catalyst for all things good

It is no secret that with the addition of Bruno Fernandes in January fortunes for United have changed around.

Since his arrival, the Portuguese has netted 18 goals and has provided assists on 13 occasions which in turn means that he has directly contributed to a little over half of his sides 60 top-flight goals.

Due to these impressive numbers, he has significantly helped to transform a side that were six points adrift of the Champions League spots before he joined into a team who currently are only five points behind top of the table Liverpool.

The 26-year-old's willingness to attempt an ambitious pass allows there to be room in dangerous areas for United's dangerous and pacy players.

This is something that the Wanderers must ensure that they must try to nullify by either not giving the midfielder much time on the ball so it is more difficult for him to look up and pick out his pass.

Alternatively, Wolves could drop in deeper in order to decrease the chances of Fernandes slipping in United's attacker in behind the Pack's defence.

The Verdict

With how lethal and dangerous United have been, especially in forward areas in recent weeks, there is no doubt that Wolves will have to be on it and concentrated at all times if they wish to earn a decent result at Old Trafford.

They will have to ensure that they remain stable and solid at the back at all times while at the same time providing a threat on the counter-attack.

The best way in which to do this would be to use the pace that they have going forward in Fabio Silva, Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence to catch out the hosts in attacking areas as it is expected that Solskjaer's side will most likely play with a high defensive line.

This is something that the away side will hope to use to their own advantage, but what will be most important is for Wolves to close down space in dangerous areas for United and to ensure that they frustrate their opponents when out of possession.