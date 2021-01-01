Huddersfield Town vs Reading preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups 

Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield Town are looking to close the gap between themselves and the play-off places in the Championship with all three points on Saturday.

The Yorkshire side comes into this one winning three of their last six and off the back of an impressive win over Blackburn Rovers midweek, Naby Sarr scoring a brace.

Meanwhile, Veljko Paunovic's Reading will be wanting to distance themselves from the play-off chasing pack, after a solid defensive display on Wednesday night gaining them a point and a clean sheet at Swansea City.

After a tough run into the new year, the Royals will be hoping to claim another victory to push them higher up that table, a win on Saturday could push them to high as fourth.

Team news

Huddersfield comes into this one with a number of injuries, including three centre-backs, in Richard Stearman, Tommy Elphick, and Christopher Schindler. They are also without Matty Daly and Kieran Phillips, and attackers Danny Ward and Josh Koroma.

Reading is starting to have players return from injury, with Omar Richards coming off the bench in midweek. Lucas Joao is close to a return, while Felipe Araruna, Lewis Gibson, Yakou Meite, Andy Yiadom, George Puscas, and captain Liam Moore all still out.

Predicted lineups

Huddersfield:

Schofield; Pipa, Edmonds-Green, Sarr, Toffolo, Eiting, Hogg, Mbenza, Bacuna, O'Brien, Campbell.

Reading:

Rafael; Holmes, McIntyre, Morrison, Richards, Laurent, Rinomhota, Aluko, Olise, Ejaria, Baldock.

Ones to watch

Harry Toffolo

Signed from Lincoln City by the Cowley brothers last January, the left-back has arguably been Huddersfield's best player this season.

With two goals and five assists already this season, he has been the Terriers main creator this term, with some fantastic crosses and brilliant drive going forward.

Michael Olise

The 19-year-old has been a sensation for the Royals this season, having the most assists in the league this season with seven, whilst also scoring four goals.

With clubs such as Leeds United and AC Milan looking to sign him this month, Reading may want to cash in on an eight-figure-fee for their star man.

Previous meetings

The last time these two sides met in July when they played out a bore 0-0 draw at the Madejski Stadium. However, the most well-known encounter between these two in previous years was in 2017, when the Terriers beat the Royals on penalties to gain promotion to the Premier League for the first time in the clubs' history.

How to watch

The match will kick-off at 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 2, and is available to watch by purchasing an iFollow pass for £10.