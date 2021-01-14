Liverpool vs Manchester United: Five famous Reds wins against United

Ahead of Sunday’s table-topping showdown, it’s a good time to take a look at five famous victories over Liverpool's fiercest foe.

5. Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United – 16/12/2018

There was a special atmosphere inside Anfield for this one. The hosts believed it was their time again. Jesse Lingard struck in the first half, but that man Sadio Mané did, too. The second half, however, belonged to the little Swiss magician, Xherdan Shaqiri who came off the bench to put the ball beyond David de Gea not once but twice to send the Kop into dreamland. United sacked Jose Mourinho the very next day.

4. Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool – 16/03/2014

‘David Moyes is a football genius’, said the famous banner in the away end. Scouse legend Steven Gerrard hit two first-half penalties and, although he missed the chance to make Premier League history and score a hattrick of spot-kicks, Daniel Sturridge scuffed a second-half effort straight to Luis Suarez who slotted home perfectly to put the icing on the cake.

3. Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United – 06/03/2011

It’s not often someone nets a treble and doesn’t get named man of the match, but it happened in this one. Luis Suarez tormented the United defence all afternoon and it was his tremendous solo run that led to Dirk Kuyt tapping home from a yard out to open the scoring. Two more close-range goals followed in what would be known as ‘the five-yard hattrick.’

2. Liverpool 3-1 Man United – 04/11/2001

David Beckham and Michael Owen scored in this four-goal thriller, but this one will always be remembered for John Arne Riise’s thunderbolt free-kick. 25, 30 yards went by in a flash as his rocket made him an instant Liverpool hero in his debut season.

Man United 1-4 Liverpool – 14/03/2009

Liverpool's most dominant win at Old Trafford. United took the lead through Cristiano Ronaldo’s spot kick, but Fernando Torres robbed Nemanja Vidić to equalise before Gerrard netted a penalty of his own. Fabio Aurelio then dispatched a stunning freekick into the top corner and Andrea Dossena rounded it all off with a perfectly-measured lob. This is widely considered Liverpool’s best ever away day.