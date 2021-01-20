Newcastle United VAVEL writers' mid-season review 

The Premier League is in full flow, and with Newcastle United, it has plenty of ups and downs.

With the defeat to Arsenal on Monday night, it was officially the halfway point in the season. So, the writers for Newcastle United have joined together for a recap of this eventful season on Tyneside.

Aaron Hindhaugh (Editor)

Player of the season?

Karl Darlow

Game of the season, and why?

West Ham United 0-2 Newcastle United

Had genuine optimism for the season ahead and we actually attacked and played well.

Game to forget and why?

Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle United

It was just atrocious, embarrassing, revolting and disgusting for everyone associated with the club.

The signing of the season and why?

Callum Wilson. Without him, we would be fighting with Sheffield United to see who could be the worst team the Premier League has ever seen.

The next player Newcastle should sign?

Just someone who can control a game and pass the ball to a teammate. Maybe someone like Lewis O'Brien.

Which player needs a better second half of the season?

Everyone. I'd probably say Sean Longstaff or Jeff Hendrick, but I'll go with the former as Hendrick at least has two goals despite being abysmal.

Where will Newcastle United finish?

16th

Harry Roy (Deputy Editor)

Player of the season?

Karl Darlow

Game of the season, and why?

Newcastle United 2-1 Everton

The win over Everton in late November was a special game from a personal point of view, as it was my first game at St James' Park as a member of the media, and it was probably our best win of the season so far!

The match highlighted just how vital Callum Wilson is to our side with his two second-half goals. Despite the late Everton goal deep into stoppage time, the players saw the game through to get a vital and unlikely three points against an Everton side who were angling to go top of the Premier League at the time.

Game to forget and why?

Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle

It was a result and performance the fans were expecting before kick-off, but the fact Newcastle lost to a side who had not won a league game after 17 matches still defied belief. The sending off of Ryan Fraser before half time did not help matters, but there was no doubt that Sheffield United deserved all three points that evening.

The signing of the season and why?

Callum Wilson is potentially one of the most important signings the club has ever made under Mike Ashley's reign, without him, Newcastle would be rooted in the league's bottom three. The 28-year-old has eight league goals in 15 appearances so far this season, a feat which is beyond impressive when he is playing in a side that very rarely attack! That £20 million transfer fee paid to Bournemouth in the summer now looks a real snip.

The next player Newcastle should sign?

Hamza Choudhury (loan)

Which player needs a better second half of the season?

Jamal Lewis.

Where will Newcastle United finish?

16th

Dan Wright (writer)

Player of the season?

Karl Darlow

Game of the season, and why?

Newcastle United 3-1 Burnley

It was the only game I can remember where we really deserved to win. (despite still managing to have less possession!) We saw Allan Saint-Maximin's best with the Frenchman scoring a brilliant goal and turning provider for Wilson’s first. And a brace for Wilson showed what the England international can offer when given service.

Game to forget and why?

Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle United

I would like to forget plenty, but the 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United was the worst. Setting up with a flat back five against a side that had only accumulated two points sums up how bad it has been to watch Newcastle United at times this season. Ryan Fraser, being sent off added to the misery.

The signing of the season and why?

Callum Wilson - Any player that manages to score eight goals playing for this side, deserves incredible respect. A great signing but he will no doubt be wondering why on earth he joined.

The next player Newcastle should sign?

A central midfielder who is capable of carrying the ball and can operate box to box.

Which player needs a better second half of the season?

Most of them.

Where will Newcastle United finish?

15th

Liam Ryder (writer)

Player of the season?

Karl Darlow

Game of the season, and why?

Newcastle United 0-0 Liverpool

A great defensive display, showing that Newcastle can keep out even the most potent of attacks when the players are on it and up for it.

Game to forget and why?

Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle United

Brighton at home came close, but the fact that we failed even to test the defence of the worst starters in the history of English football is embarrassing. Sums it up when our best chance came from a howler at the back from them.

The signing of the season and why?

Callum Wilson. When given a chance, he always looks like he can score, which is something we have been missing for years. He needs the service which isn't often forth-coming but to have eight goals at this stage in a side that barely scores is good going.

The next player Newcastle should sign?

Jetro Willems. We saw what he is capable of, and if Steve Bruce wants to continue with the wing-back system, Willems is a perfect fit for that style of play.

Which player needs a better second half of the season?

Ryan Fraser. He has been injured a lot in fairness, but even when he has played, he hasn't looked like the player we thought we were getting with his best Premier League moment coming in the win against Everton when he got an assist.

Where will Newcastle United Finish?

16th

Alex Wood (writer)

Player of the season?

Karl Darlow

Game of the season, and why?

Crystal Palace 0-2 Newcastle United

Crystal Palace was one of the few games where Newcastles players took the three points by themselves. Joelinton, Karl Darlow, Callum Wilson and Federico Fernádez. All played out of their skins and took real leadership for the shirt. One of the few instances it has happened this season.

Game to forget and why?

Leeds United 5-2 Newcastle United

To have such a positive run and looking like the team was generally turning a corner on the season. Newcastle even went one nill up in the encounter. Then it went pear-shaped. It was another instance of committing too many men forward and being countered. It was showing ineptitude on how the opposition played.

The signing of the season and why?

Callum Wilson, his eleven goal contributions is the second-most by one single player this season for one team. Without the assistance of the twenty-eight-year-old Newcastle would be root bottom of the Premier League table.

The next player Newcastle should sign?

The first instance would be a creative player who can drive a force a midfield into gear. A player like that in January would be unlikely. Jetro Willems is a perfect player to fit into this side.

Which player needs a better second half of the season?

Jonjo Shelvey and Ryan Fraser. Both are senior members of this team, and both need to take responsibility for this team. Both can change games in a flash. Newcastle needs them to pull their weight.

Where will Newcastle United finish?

16th