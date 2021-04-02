Leicester City vs Manchester City Preview: How to Watch, Team News, Predicted Lineups, Previous Meetings and Ones to Watch

The Citizens look to continue their fantastic form away from home as they travel to the King Power Stadium to take on the Foxes on Saturday evening. A win would make it 11 on the trot for City away from home.

It will have been three weeks since City last played in the Premier League, recording a 3-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The last game out against Leicester City was a day to forget for the Citizens, after a 5-2 defeat at the Etihad earlier in the season.

Manchester City Team News

Sergio Aguero announced earlier this week that he will be leaving the club in the summer. It's looking likely Gabriel Jesus will lead the line against the Foxes.

Pep Guardiola will have a full squad to choose from, which is a rarity for City. The international break may be a factor with players fatigue in Pep's decided 11.

Predicted Lineups

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu, Pereira, Castagne, Maddison, Ndidi, Tielemans, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sterling, Mahrez, Jesus.

International Duty

Kevin De Bruyne scored in Belgium's opening fixture of the World Cup qualifying campaign against Wales. He also started the game against the Czech Republic but was rested in the 8-0 victory over Belarus.

Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo all participated in Portugal's game on Tuesday against Luxembourg. Cancelo came away with an assist in the 3-1 win, whilst Silva assisted in the 2-2 draw against Serbia.

City's English stars Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Phil Foden all featured in the 2-1 win against Poland on Wednesday. Sterling won a penalty in the fixture and also scored in the 5-0 win against San Marino.

Ferran Torres scored his fifth goal in four appearances for his country Spain against Kosovo. Ilkay Gundogan captained his country Germany in the shock 2-1 loss to North Macedonia.

Algeria secured top place in their qualification group for the African Nations with a 5-0 win over Botswana, Riyad Mahrez scored a penalty. Oleksandr Zinchenko played the whole game and registered an assist as Ukraine were held to a 1-1 draw by Kazakhstan.

Previous Meetings

It was a performance to forget for City in the reverse fixture at the start of the season, with Leicester winning 5-2 at the Etihad.

Mahrez put the Citizens into an early lead on four minutes. A hat trick from Jamie Vardy was enough to see that it was pretty much game over at 60 minutes, being 3-1 down.

City did the double over Leicester last season, as they enjoyed a late 1-0 victory at the King Power Stadium courtesy of a Jesus winner in the 80th minute.

Ones to Watch

Manchester City - Gabriel Jesus

The spotlight could be on the Brazilian with the news of Aguero leaving, he will be desperate to make that place his for the 2021/22 season.

Jesus scored in the 3-0 victory against Fulham, which was City's last Premier League game before the international break.

He's now on a total of 12 goals for the season.

Pep's Thoughts

Guardiola gave his thoughts on Leicester in the press conference on Friday.

"The same I think over the last five, six years. So I have to admit since Brendan Rodgers took over the team it's been incredible. I remember perfectly clearly he took over the team and after one week, 10 days, the team made me go 'wow.'

The change was completely different to the previous manager and they are doing really well. Last season maybe because of the lockdown they had an incredible chance to qualify for the Champions League but in the end, they could not do it.

They are in an incredible position again this season. So that means that it's not for one year. The last five years they are working really well. In the scouting department. It's a serious team already. It's a contender every season. Top manager, top players, a big, big challenge for us tomorrow."

How to Watch

The Premier League clash between Leicester City and Manchester City will kick-off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday, April 3rd.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports.