FC Metz 1-1 Rennes: Late goal snatches draw for visitors

Goals at the end of both halves settled the Ligue 1 tie between FC Metz and Stade Rennais at the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

Metz striker Cheick Diabaté opened the scoring a minute into added time at the end of the first half, while substitute Wesley Saïd grabbed a 90th-minute equaliser.

Visitors Rennes have become draw specialists this season with this result being their 10th so far.

The late Saïd goal was certainly unwanted for the hosts as they are only three points ahead of the relegation spot.

Metz rewarded for dominant half

Metz were the strongest team in the first half and were unfortunate not to be a couple of goals in front.

The first big chance for Metz came after 31 minutes when Diabaté headed the ball over the bar from six yards out.

Ex-Rennes defender Fallou Diagne then produced the best chance of the match until that point when his looping header smacked the crossbar.

The opener was always coming and it did duly arrive a minute into added time.

Young defender Joris Gnagnon took a poor touch allowing Diabaté to intercept and subsequently find enough room to slot past Benoit Costil with a shot.

Gnagnon had been this season's revelation for Rennes, but he ended the half with his head tucked into his shirt and was consoled by his teammates has he walked down the tunnel.

Equal second half produces correct score

The second half began with another defensive mistake but this time it was at the other end with Metz allowing Firmin Mubele a free chance at goal, but a quick stop by Thomas Didillon denied the African the goal.

Goal scorer Diabaté was unable to find his second of the evening, yet again with a free header.

The striker couldn't direct his attempt either side of Costil who easily got down to save the chance.

Costil was once again the saviour for Rennes when he tipped Milan Bisevac's shot onto the post.

Two chances in quick succession prevented the chance to level the game when Didillon prevented Diakhaby's header, and moments later a clearance off the line denied Gnagnon.

Approaching the 90th minute, Rennes finally got the goal they were craving through Saïd.

A late surge into the box resulted in Didillon parrying the ball straight to the substitute who was allowed enough time to settle himself and calmly slot into the bottom corner from a few yards out.

Next week Metz will hope their latest opponents do them a favour as fellow relegation strugglers Dijon travel to Roazhon Park.

However, Metz won't have an easy time of it themselves as they are also on their travels, this time to Saint-Etienne.