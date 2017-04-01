Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Rare home loss for Clarets as Son shines on Spurs again

Tottenham Hotspur overcame the tricky challenge that is a trip to Turf Moor to win 1-0 on Saturday afternoon, closing the gap on league leaders Chelsea to seven points.

With the first-half overshadowed by a serious looking injury to Harry Winks, Tottenham came good in the second 45, goals from Eric Dier and substitute Heung-Min Son securing three points.

Chances few and far between

Backed by their vocal home support, it was Burnley who had the first attempt of the game, Ashley Barnes getting on the end of and Andre Gray cross, his header lacking in the power required to beat Hugo Lloris.

However, the visitors soon gained control of both the ball and the game, and would have been ahead if not for Dele Alli spurning a golden opportunity.

Christian Eriksen's dribbling helped him on his way to force Tom Heaton into a save, the ball breaking kindly for Alli who, with the goal at his mercy, somehow missed the target from just yards out.

Injuries for Spurs

Unfortunately for Tottenham, there were more injury concerns than chances as the first half drew to a close, influential midfielder Victor Wanyama the first man to be withdrawn, seemingly with a muscular injury.

Things got worse soon after as youngster Harry Winks had a freak collision with a sideboard after chasing the ball, taken off on a stretcher with oxygen being applied to him, early reports suggesting he'd damaged ankle ligaments as he was rushed to a local hospital.

Away side come good to win

Perhaps wanting to win the game for Winks, Spurs started the second-half with more impetus, and Tom Heaton was forced to start making some good saves.

Burnley's 'keeper didn't handle Vincent Janssen's initial shot too well, but he responded brilliantly when Moussa Sissoko looked to follow up, throwing a crucial hand at the ball.

Heaton's reflexes were impressive again minutes later as Ben Davies looked to break the deadlock, Janssen again involved aiding the Welshman with a one-two, before Davies' first-time effort was pushed away by Heaton.

The opening goal would eventually come, and it came the way of Spurs thanks to Eric Dier, who had stepped into a more advanced role following the forced re-shuffle due to injuries.

Christian Eriksen's corner was barely half-cleared, let alone fully, the ball falling into the path of the peeling off Dier, who showed good composure to finish calmly past a cluster of bodies.

A second goal was needed to seal things and Son Heung-Min supplied it only minutes after coming off the bench. Eriksen again involved, he played Alli in, with the midfielder unselfish in setting up Son for a tap-in.