Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley: Roy's revolution goes on thanks to Sako winner

Bakary Sako's early strike was enough to move Crystal Palace up to 12, as Roy Hodgson's men saw off Burnley 1-0 at Selhurst Park.

It looked like Palace's day from the outset as they kept their impressive run going, now having lost just once in twelve matches.

Scoring early did the trick, with Sako's strike coming after just 21 minutes.

Burnley punished

Christian Benteke picked up a good assist with a flicked ball out to the left but it was all about Sako in truth, the winger driving inside and punishing Burnley for some nervy defending as they backed off and he drove the ball hard across goal and into the corner.

Burnley haven't come from behind to win in the Premier League under Sean Dyche ever, and nearly found their task even more difficult as James McArthur stormed into tap into an empty net, superb defending by Ben Mee keeping the midfielder out.

Palace didn't take their foot off the gas and should have been two up when Benteke rose highest from a corner, heading narrowly over from just yards out.

Claret improvement not enough

The away side would eventually respond with a good effort of their own, Ashley Barnes' strike flicked over the bar.

Dyche was given some hope by Barnes' effort and did see his side improve as the game move into the second-half, Sam Vokes flicking a header just wide after the restart.

However, Palace remained the better side and were only encouraged by the holes left in Burnley's defence as the visitors went for the jugular, Benteke unlucky not to take advantage late on as he crashed a shot against the side netting.

That miss didn't matter though as Palace keep climbing the table under Hodgson, they're now just two points off ninth in the league after losing seven in a row at the start of the season. Burnley remain seventh.