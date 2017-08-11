Arsenal vs Leicester City Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017/18

For a bit of pre-match reading, why don't you give our preview for the game a read, here.

Both of these teams lost their first game of the season this time last year, Arsenal going down 3-4 at home to Liverpool whilst Leicester slipped to defeat against newly-promoted Hull City in their first game as reigning champions. A week later they met each other, drawing 0-0 to pick up their first points of the campaign. The Gunners got the better of their visitors in this fixture last season with a 1-0 victory coming courtesy of a late Robert Huth own goal.

The Londoners though have an extensive injury list to contend with. Alexis Sanchez will be missing with an abdominal strain, whilst Mesut Ozil is also doubtful. Laurent Koscielny will also be absent due to suspension. Santi Cazorla, Francis Coquelin and Gabriel have all been ruled out. Aaron Ramsey is doubtful to make the game.

Arsenal lifted the Community Shield at Wembley last weekend | Photo: Getty/ Dan Istitene

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez have been retained, for now, whilst Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette are both signings that have excited the fan-base. The Gunners have also had a productive pre-season as they fought off Sevilla and Benfica to lift the Emirates Cup. They also got the better of London rivals Chelsea to win the Community Shield.

For Arsenal, it's been a summer of optimism so far, even after fan uproar following the announcement that Arsene Wenger will be sticking around for a couple more years.

The former Premier League champions do have a few notable absentees for the clash with Gunners. Defensive stalwart Robert Huth is absent despite returning to training. Midfielders Danny Drinkwater and Vincente Iborra will both be missing having picked up thigh and groin injuries respectively. Record signing Islam Slimani could be doubtful following a nasty cut suffered in pre-season. It will also be intriguing to see if Riyad Mahrez starts the game after reported interest from Arsenal in the summer.

Going into the match at the Emirates, the Foxes have endured a somewhat indifferent set of pre-season results. It started well for the team with a penalty shoot-out victory over West Bromwich and a tight loss to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the Premier League Asia Trophy. Then a Riyad Mahrez winner over Luton Town gave the Foxes their first win upon return from Hong Kong. A drab draw against Milton Keynes Dons followed by defeats to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burton Albion though caused concern. A Jamie Vardy brace in a 2-1 win against Borussia Monchengladbach however rounded off the preparations.

Having had quite an impact at the King Power Stadium last term, Shakespeare has wasted no time in putting his stamp on the team. He has already brought in the likes of Harry Maguire and Eldin Jakupovic from Hull City, alongside Vincente Iborra who has joined from Sevilla Manchester City's young striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

Craig Shakespeare kicks off his first full season as a Premier League manager with a trip to the Emirates | Photo: Getty/ Plumb Images

It is surely to be a fascinating clash in the capital this evening as seasoned professional Arsene Wenger clashes with newcomer Craig Shakespeare - the Foxes boss is not only embarking on his first full season in charge of the East-Midlanders but his first campaign as a full-time manager at any level. It is quite a baptism of fire for the former West Bromwich Albion midfielder.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of the first Premier League game of the 2017/18 between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium. Kick-off is coming at 7:45pm BST.