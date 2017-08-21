Craig Shakespeare tells fringe players to 'give me a problem'

Craig Shakespeare wants to see a strong performance from his fringe players at Bramall Lane | Photo: Getty/ Plumb Images

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has instructed his players to "give me a problem" during the EFL Cup clash with Championship outfit Sheffield United.

The Foxes' boss has told the players featuring at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night to"take their chance" with a much-changed line-up anticipated to the one seen in the 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

'Give me a problem'

Talking in his pre-match press conference, Shakespeare suggested that he was going to name a rotated squad but still expected strong performances from all of his players. He said: "Give me a problem. We want to give some of the fringe players a game but it's important that they take their chance."

He continued to say that he wants his Foxes' team to "be competitive" and "hopefully get through to the next round".

The 53-year-old also directly addressed his squad in the build up, saying that "the message to the players is to be professional". Shakespeare also implied though that the former Premier League champions could potentially have an eye on lifting the trophy. He said: "I think any competition you've got to try and win it."

Injury crisis

The Foxes' boss did admit that the cup game was a good chance for Leicester to allow some of their key players to recover from injury - a possible explanation for the expected glut of changes.

Shakespeare revealed that "Wes [Morgan] won't make it" because of a "slight back problem" and the likes of Robert Huth, Danny Drinkwater and Vincente Iborra will all not be involved.

He did have some positive news to part with though as he stated Jamie Vardy, who limped off in the closing stages of the Brighton clash, had been in training and will "be involved tomorrow".