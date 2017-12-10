Claude Puel hails Leicester City's "fantastic positive attitude" following Newcastle fightback

Above: Claude Puel celebrating their late goal in the 3-2 win over Newcastle United | Photo: Getty Images/Serena Taylor - Newcastle United

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has praised the "fantastic positive attitude" of his side, following their comeback and late winner in their 3-2 victory against Newcastle United.

Deserved this win

It has been a good start to life under Puel since he was brought in as a replacement for Craig Shakespeare, and headed into Saturday's clash fully looking to keep that up as well as spoiling the party atmosphere on Tyneside.

However they had to work hard for the win having fallen behind four minutes in to Joselu's effort, but managed to find themselves on level terms through Riyad Mahrez's equaliser before Demarai Gray gave them the lead on the hour mark.

Leicester played the majority of the entertaining but looked to be settling for a point as Dwight Gayle brought the home side back into it, but a late own goal from Ayoze Pérez secured their third consecutive victory and Puel was full of praise for his side post-match in what he thought was a "difficult game".

"I think we deserved this win with a fantastic positive attitude," Puel told his post-match press conference. "It was a difficult game - we had to play against Newcastle and against this atmosphere, and it's always difficult to play, to resist sometimes under pressure."

"The second goal gave us the lead," the coach stated to the gathered press. "But it was difficult, but a draw would have been difficult to accept."

"So my team deserved the third goal," Puel added. "With a fantastic and positive attitude."

Gives his body for the team

One of the standouts in Leicester's game since the arrival of Puel has been their ferocity on the attack, with his influence on Gray clear for everyone to see scoring his second league goal in the space of a week.

Puel changed things towards the end of the clash with Shinji Okazaki coming on to change things before picking up a head injury, the forward was heavily involved in the winning goal as his presence put Pérez under pressure and Puel praised the Japanese native for his influence on the side.

"The first example is Shinji," he said on the Japanese native's influence. "He is a kamikaze and it's a good thing for the team."

"He's a fantastic player," the coach proclaimed. "With fantastic spirit."

"All the squad like him because he gives everything," Puel concluded. "And he also gives his body for the team."