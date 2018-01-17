Leicester boss Puel pleased with 'good response' against Fleetwood

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his second goal as Leicester beat Fleetwood. | Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA / Getty Images

Leicester City manager Claude Puel hailed his side's "good response" as they beat Fleetwood Town in their FA Cup Third Round replay at King Power Stadium.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as Leicester progressed comfortably to the Fourth Round, where they will travel to London Road to play Peterborough United.

Tactical analysis

Puel gave a good tactical insight in his post-match press conference, outlining the differences between the two halves.

The Frenchman said: “It was difficult to play against a strong defensive unit and without space [in the first half]."

"They were waiting for the counter attack. We tried to play in the first half but it was important to get behind their line more in the second half.

The 56-year-old continued to say that "it was important to find solutions in the second half" and that he was happy to see "a good response" from his team.

Puel also suggested that it was a justified result against the Cod Army on Tuesday despite a difficult opening period. He said: "It was good to see our quality in the second half. It wasn’t enough in the first half because we were against a strong defensive unit and we didn’t press them enough, so they controlled the passes. We found our game in the second half.”

Iheanacho impressed Puel

Striker Kelechi Ihenacho, who signed from Manchester City in the summer, scored both of Leicester's goals on the night and his manager was pleased with his performance, saying the Nigerian "created good situations and was always available".

Puel continued: "He played simple and he got his reward just before half time. In the second half it was interesting. He gave a good response. It was important for him and for the squad. I’m happy for him.”

VAR history

History was made during this game, as it marked the first goal to be awarded by a Video Assistant Referee in English football. As you would expect, Puel was delighted with the decision, even jokingly labelling the system as "perfect".

“It’s different because initially the referee refused the goal but after the video we saw it was a good goal. It’s a good thing," the Frenchman continued.

"I said the other day that when a goal is scored and the referee consults on the decision, it could be frustrating for the player, but for this it was a different situation. It didn’t take long. It was a short time between the decisions, it was okay.”