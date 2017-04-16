Jürgen Klopp recalls Coutinho and Firmino to line-up for West Brom test

Firmino and Coutinho in training (photo: Getty Images / John Powell)

Jürgen Klopp has restored Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho to Liverpool's team for the visit to West Bromwich Albion, having placed his two Brazilian's on the bench at Stoke City last weekend.

Revealing that, after a long campaign and an international break where they went to South America and back, they were suffering burnout, Klopp was forced to call on the duo at half-time with the Reds trailing, a decision that paid off as they each scored to complete the turnaround.

Samba stars fresh again

With the pair having enjoyed an eight day break between games, Klopp was much more confident in placing his confidence in them for the game at the Hawthorns, although Firmino was included after being a doubt due to a knock.

It's not clear whether the German has stuck with the three man defence he changed to for the trip to the Potteries last week, Joel Matip potentially starting with Lucas Leiva and Dejan Lovren either side of him, with Lucas possibly making up part of a three-man midfield. Ragnar Klavan is missing with a knee problem.

James Milner keeps his place but moves back to left-back after starting in midfield at Stoke, with Nathaniel Clyne on the other side.

Klopp worried about aerial threat?

It's possible that Klopp has stuck with the formation in order to nullify the aerial threat posted by the Baggies, who have scored a league high 18 goals from set-pieces this season, a tally which they'll look to add to in an attempt to prize open a vulnerable Liverpool defence.

There is height elsewhere in the Liverpool team with both Divock Origi and Emre Can starting, Can with Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield whilst Origi keeps his place up front despite a poor performance at the Bet365 Stadium. Daniel Sturridge has to settle for a place on the bench.

Liverpool XI to face West Brom: Mignolet; Matip, Lucas, Lovren; Clyne, Can, Wijnaldum, Milner; Coutinho, Firmino, Origi.

West Brom XI: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Brunt; Fletcher, Yacob, Livermore; Phillips, Chadli, Robson-Kanu.