Manchester United 1-1 Everton: Late Ibrahimović penalty not enough as hosts held to ninth home league draw

Zlatan Ibrahimović came to the rescue of Manchester United once again this season as he scored a 94th-minute penalty to earn a 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford.

For the ninth time this season United had to settle for a draw at home, a key frustration for José Mourinho as his side continue to lose vital points in the race for a Champions League place.

Phil Jagielka gave the Toffees the lead after a corner kick was flicked on into his path and he poked the ball home.

It looked like it would be enough for the visitors until Ashley Williams received a red card for saving the ball with his hand, preventing a volley from Luke Shaw from going in, though it would likely have been saved by Joel Robles.

Ibrahimović took the penalty and scored his 27th goal of the season but once again United will see this as a missed opportunity to put pressure on the top four teams.

Mourinho made three changes to his United side for the game

Mourinho made three changes to the United side from the 0-0 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Daley Blind, Ander Herrera and Ibrahimović replaced Antonio Valencia, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial in the starting eleven.

United start strong but fall behind to Jagielka goal

Ibrahimović was played through on goal but he took one touch too many, allowing Ashley Williams to get back and block the goalbound shot from the striker.

After this, the Toffees grew into the game with Kevin Mirallas forcing David de Gea into making a good diving save.

From the resulting corner, the visitors took the lead when Jagielka poked the ball home. The goal, though, was preventable. United failed to clear a Mirallas corner with Williams then flicking the ball on to Jagielka, who, under pressure from Marcos Rojo, somehow put the ball in the net with an excellent flick.

Robles made crucial saves to keep Everton in front at half-time

Jagielka's opener shocked the hosts into life and they almost got themselves back on level terms when a Blind free-kick was brilliantly saved by Joel Robles. From the rebound, with the goal at his mercy, Herrera managed to hit the crossbar.

Herrera went close soon after that, striking a strong left-footed shot towards goal but Robles was once again equal to it to get fingertips to the ball to make the save.

United's play was slow and ponderous during large periods of the first half with a huge improvement needed if they were going to get back into the game in the second half.

United continued to pile on the pressure as Pogba hit the bar

The hosts started much brighter at the start of the second half as Pogba came on at half-time to replace Blind.

It was Pogba himself who had the first big chance of the second half for United but he saw his goalbound header come back off the bar after a good free-kick from Ashley Young.

The home side continued to pile forward throughout the second half but some brilliant defending from the visitors stopped United from getting back on level terms which made their frustration grow even more.

Ibrahimović almost changed that when he headed the ball into the back of the net. It was a superb cross from Marcus Rashford with his first touch, but the linesman ruled the Swede's header offside. Replays showed it to be an increidbly difficult decision from the linesman, who, probably, should have given the benefit of the doubt to Ibrahimović.

Ibrahimovic rescues point for United, Williams sees red

Ronald Koeman set his side up to play on the break during the second half but because of that they piled the pressure on themselves. In the end was their downfall as United rescued a point in the last minute of injury time, more due to the stupidity of Ashley Williams rather than defensive weakness.

Williams received his marching orders after saving the ball with his hands from going into the back of the net after a shot from Luke Shaw.

Ibrahimović stepped up to take the penalty and confidently sent Robles the wrong way to rescue a point for United but once again they were left frustrated in a game they really needed to win. Everton, too, will not go home pleased with a point as both managers walked down the tunnel with stern expressions.